© Reuters



A report sheds light on the motive behind a surprise decision by the United Arab Emirates— to pull its troops out of Yemen, saying Abu Dhabi has come to the conclusion that the war being waged on Yemen is "unwinnable.""In background briefings last month for Western analysts, the Emiratis said they were pulling back because the war appeared unwinnable," the New York Times revealed on Thursday.Abu Dhabi has publicly been saying for more than a month that theyparticipating in the Saudi-led campaign against Yemen.According to earlier reports, Abu Dhabi had previously attributed the troop withdrawal to a handful of different reasons,between Iran and the United States earlier this year, Emirati officials had claimed the troop pullout had been becauseEmirati officials have also at times been quoted as saying that the withdrawal of troops has been for "tactical reasons" or as being a shift towards a "peace-first" strategy.However, last month, about the same time the NYT's Thursday article claimed that Emirati officials had briefed Western analysts about the Saudi-led conflict appearing "unwinnable," the newspaper had originally published a report claiming saying that the withdrawal was a "belated recognition" that the war was "no longer winnable."NYT didn't attribute the observation to Abu Dhabi officials, however.The piece, nonetheless, cited an unnamed Emirati official saying that the withdrawal was done to "support a shaky United Nations-brokered cease-fire in Hudaydah."The same article also said that several people briefed by the Emiratis on the matter had claimed thatAccording to reports,to reinstall former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who resigned from presidency and fled to Riyadh in January 2015 amid popular outcry over corruption and mismanagement of the economy.Resistance by Yemen's armed forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, has, however, pushed the Saudi war to a stalemate, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated weaponry in retaliatory attacks against the coalition.