While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.



Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

On Friday night Laura Ingraham was the first mainstream reporter to question the WHO's suggested mortality rate of the coronavirus of 3.4%.There are two main organizations behind the global coronavirus panic.The first was World Health Organization's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu. Ghebreyesus claimed the coronavirus had a 3.4% mortality rate and incorrectly compared this inaccurate number to the annual estimated flu mortality rate of 0.1%.And the second organization was the Imperial College study from London that claimed half a million Brits would die in the pandemic and 2 million Americans would perish from COVID-19.This egregiously false premise has led to the greatest economic panic in world history.The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus's remarks.This statement led to the greatest panic in world history as the global elite media shared and repeated that the coronavirus was many, many times more deadly than the common flu.On Thursday the man behind the Imperial College study backtracked This was a HUGE development.On Thursday, while answering questions with President Trump and the rest of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx This is exactly what The Gateway Pundit has been reported for 11 days now.On Friday night Laura Ingraham reported on the WHO's wild and irresponsible fear-mongering on the COVID-19.