There are two main organizations behind the global coronavirus panic.
** The first was World Health Organization's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu. Ghebreyesus claimed the coronavirus had a 3.4% mortality rate and incorrectly compared this inaccurate number to the annual estimated flu mortality rate of 0.1%.
** And the second organization was the Imperial College study from London that claimed half a million Brits would die in the pandemic and 2 million Americans would perish from COVID-19.
They were both wrong.
The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:
While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus's remarks.
Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.
This statement led to the greatest panic in world history as the global elite media shared and repeated that the coronavirus was many, many times more deadly than the common flu.
The problem is his statement is false.
On Thursday the man behind the Imperial College study backtracked and now says 20,000 UK citizens may die from the coronavirus and not the original half a million they predicted.
This was a HUGE development.
On Thursday, while answering questions with President Trump and the rest of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that the initial coronavirus death estimates were too extreme.
This is exactly what The Gateway Pundit has been reported for 11 days now.
On Friday night Laura Ingraham reported on the WHO's wild and irresponsible fear-mongering on the COVID-19.
Perhaps controversial because he is an anglo establishment product who spent many years studying in London and other institutions in Britain.
As for the WHO, if you study their private donor list, you would probably have a better understanding of their agenda. Nothing based out of switzerland operates without profit as the "prime" motivating factor.