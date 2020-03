But directly as a result of receiving the vaccine, dozens of Americans died and several hundred acquired Guillain-Barre syndrome.

If, as the evidence suggests, the Chinese virus is enormously dangerous to people with certain medical conditions and those over 70 years old, but a much smaller danger to those under 70,But even when the time is right — by Easter, June or the fall —What mayor, governor or president will be willing to take the blame for causing a coronavirus death?We'll get no BREAKING NEWS alerts for the regular flu deaths ().Nor for the more than 3,000 people who die every day of heart disease or cancer. No alerts for the hundreds who die each day from car accidents, illegal aliens and suicide.We're told by the "Quarantine Everybody" crowd: Listen to the scientists!(How did Robert Reich, Donna Shalala and Ron Klain become medical professionals?)Also, the scientists disagree.Just as, I assume, they did in 1976, when epidemiologists warned of another 1918 Spanish flu pandemic after a few young Army recruits died of swine flu at Fort Dix in New Jersey.The scientists also disagreed in the 1980s, when the media and government went into overdrive to scare us all about AIDS . (1985 Life magazine cover: "NOW, NO ONE IS SAFE FROM AIDS.")Surgeon General C. Everett Koop — as revered by the media then as Anthony Fauci is today — lied about the disease, insisting that "[h]eterosexual persons are increasingly at risk."Speaking of which, here's liberal sex symbol Fauci on AIDS back in 1983, when he was with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but not yet its director: "As the months go by, we see more and more groups. AIDS is creeping out of well-defined epidemiological confines." (It didn't.)In 1987, Fauci warned that French kissing might transmit the AIDS virus, saying, "Health officials have to presume that it is possible to transmit the virus by exchange of saliva in deep kissing. That presumption is made to be extra safe."By 1992, after a decade-long epidemic with more than a million infections, the Centers for Disease Control could find only 2,391 cases of AIDS transmission by white heterosexuals — and that included hemophiliacs and blood transfusion patients. ("White" because AIDS cases among Haitian and African immigrants had a variety of causes.)We have to be "extra safe."Both the No French Kissing rule and Quarantine Everybody rule are perfectly rational positions for an epidemiologist to take. That's why we need to listen to people other than epidemiologists.The president should listen to experts in other fields, too. A country is more than an economy, but it's also more than a virus.Playwright Arthur Miller once told a story about a geologist who remarked that life was possible even in the vast American desert. All you needed was water, he said, and the largest reservoir on the globe was located right under the Rockies.But how would he get it?Simple — drop a couple of atomic bombs.But what about the fallout?"Oh," said the geologist, "that's not my field."What about the jobs, the suicides, the heart attacks, the lost careers, the destruction of America's wealth?Oh, that's not my field.