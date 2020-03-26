USA: Let's Close the Courts and Permanently Detain People Without Trial During Emergencies

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked Congress for a slew of new emergency powers ... One of the proposed changes would give the attorney general the power to ask top district judges to stop court proceedings "whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation." These top judges would also gain the power to the stop court proceedings during a national emergency. In addition, the DOJ has asked for the ability to ask chief judges to permanently detain an individual without trial during emergencies. Another proposal would reportedly waive the statute of limitations for criminal investigations as well as civil trials during an emergency and could last up to "one year following the end of the national emergency.""

"The proposed changes have raised concerns over the implications for habeas corpus - the right to appear before a judge and seek release. "Not only would it be a violation of that, but it says 'affecting pre-arrest," said Normal L. Reimer, who heads up the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. "So that means you could be arrested and never brought before a judge until they decide that the emergency or the civil disobedience is over. I find it absolutely terrifying. Especially in a time of emergency, we should be very careful about granting new powers to the government." Reimer added that the notion of chief judges suspending court rules during an emergency indefinitely is deeply disturbing."

"Though Main Core was reportedly in use after September 11 to target "unfriendly" individuals for increased domestic surveillance, concern that COG plans in the age of coronavirus could take a more drastic turn and involve the detention of Americans included in that database now seems more plausible than ever."

"Earlier, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered all gun stores closed (fearing that too many first-time gun-owners were getting access to weapons), and now LA Mayor EricGarcetti lashed out at non-essential stores that refuse to close, making an ominous threat. After reflecting on the first COVID-19 death of a teenager in L.A. County, he went on to announce actions against nonessential businesses that don't close. "This behavior is irresponsible and selfish," he said of those that remain open. He said the Department of Water and Power will shut off water and power for the businesses that don't comply with the "safer at home" ordinance."

UK: Let's Detain Someone for Mental Illness Based on 1 Opinion not 3, and Ban Couples who are Dating From Staying at Each Other's House

"Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries suggested couples needed to either decide to live together or to remain apart during the crisis as she said that 'what we do not want is people switching in and out of households'."

Israel: Let's Grab Geolocation Data for Surveillance and Consider the Total Suspension of Individual Freedom

India: Let's Stamp Suspected Carriers with Indelible Ink

"In southern Kerala state, authorities have used telephone call records, CCTV footage and mobile phone GPS systems to track down primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients. Officials also published detailed time and date maps of the movement of people who tested positive ..."People have been jumping quarantine and it has been a challenge to track them," said Amar Fettle, who is heading the coronavirus control team in Kerala. "But we have formed hundreds of squads, including policemen to track and ensure people follow the norms.""

Canada: Let's Fine and Imprison People Who Don't Do Social Distancing

"Saskatchewan has used its emergency-broadcast system to reach people on cellphones, telling returning travellers that they can be fined $2,000 if they don't self-isolate for 14 days. In Quebec City, a woman who was infected with the virus was arrested while out walking. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil declared a state of emergency on Sunday. It bans gatherings of more than five people. Fines for such things as being at a beach or provincial park are up to $10,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations."

Poland: Take a Selfie ... Or Else

"Poland on Friday launched a smartphone app allowing people under a mandatory 14-day quarantine for coronavirus to send selfies to let authorities know they are indeed staying home. "People in quarantine have a choice: either receive unexpected visits from the police, or download this app," Karol Manys, digital ministry spokesman, told AFP ... The app uses geolocation and facial recognition allowing quarantined users to check-in with authorities to confirm they are indeed staying at home as required ... The app notifies police if users fail to respond within 20 minutes. Police said on Friday they had slapped a 500-zloty (111-euro, $118) fine on one person who had flouted the mandatory quarantine rules, adding that penalties run as high as 5,000 zlotys."

Australia: Let's Suspend State Parliament for 6 Months

"Electoral laws were modified, giving the State Government the authority to suspend the upcoming council elections and state government by-elections if the situation deteriorates ... Under the moves, the state's chief health officer and senior hospital staff were given greater powers to force individuals into isolation and will likely result in large gatherings in pubs, clubs, restaurants and entertainment venues being curbed ... During the late-night sitting, Leader of the House Yvette D'Ath moved a motion to suspend Parliament indefinitely for up to six months, giving the Speaker the discretion to reconvene a sitting beforehand if he sees fit."

Spain: Get out of your Garden, Now!

Emergency Powers: The Road to Hell and Tyranny

Collective Governmental Emergency Powers are Indicative of a Coordinated Plan - A NWO Scripted Agenda

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and FB.