While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.



Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

The governments around the world have shut down the world economy for two months due to the coronavirus. These efforts which may have economic ramifications for years to come are in response to the Wuhan coronavirus which hasn't yet killed as many people worldwide as the flu killed in America this year.As we have reported several times now —The controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu.The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:Today the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus has increased to 22,019 worldwide as of this morning.The American public is being misled by our elites. The fatalities related to the coronavirus are a fraction of those of the flu. So why the hell are the governments around the world shutting down their economies for this?