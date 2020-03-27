As we have reported several times now — the Director of the World Health Organization created an international panic when he miscalculated the coronavirus mortality rate at 3.4%.
The controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu.
This egregiously false premise has led to the greatest economic panic in world history.
The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:
While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus's remarks.
Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.
This statement led to the greatest panic in world history as the global elite media shared and repeated that the coronavirus was many, many times more deadly than the common flu.
The problem is his statement is false. It was not accurate! As The Gateway Pundit reported, the coronavirus mortality rate reported by the media as stated by Dr. Ghebreyesus does not include the estimated 36,000,000 people that are included in the flu calculation for those who had the flu but were not tested and confirmed. This additional 36,000,000 person estimate is absent in the coronavirus calculation.
CDC flu report — there are 23,000 flu deaths this year in the US.
The American public is being misled by our elites. The fatalities related to the coronavirus are a fraction of those of the flu. So why the hell are the governments around the world shutting down their economies for this?
