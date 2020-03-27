© Reuters / Stefan Jeremiah



The US has topped the list of nations with the most coronavirus cases, as the number of those infected within the country crept past 85,000 cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.The grim milestone was achieved on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, which puts the US at 85,840 cases of the virus, surpassing Italy at 80,589 and China at 81,782.With 150 new fatalities reported so far on Thursday alone, Covid-19 has killed a total of 1,177 Americans to date. Thursday also saw cases worldwide soar beyond half a million, with more than 525,000 infections reported around the globe.Though China led the world in infections from December, when the outbreak erupted in the city of Wuhan, till now, the sweeping quarantine measures appeared to pay off and daily tallies fell.Italy has since become the top Covid-19 hot spot, facing one of the world's highest fatality rates and a wave of patients that overwhelmed the country's healthcare system. With a population around five times greater than Italy's, however, the US has rapidly overcome the Mediterranean nation, with major clusters spreading across dozens of states.A $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate on Wednesday night looks to alleviate some of the pressure, sending $1,200 checks to anyone earning less than $75,000 annually, providing billions in loan guarantees to small businesses and setting aside funds for expanded testing for the virus, among other measures.