Marvel woke characters

Marvel is completely dripping with soy. Not tired of having the lowest sales figures at any point in history, the woke comic book publisher is now doubling down with its foray into social justice with the introduction of an all new comic book called "The New Warriors" that features not one, but three social justice-infused characters, two of which are named "Snowflake" and "Safespace."

Yes, you read that correctly. They're naming the characters precisely after what pretty much every normal person on the planet refers to social justice warriors derogatorily.


As the comic's creator, who himself looks like the spitting image of the Nu-Male Wojak made fun of by the likes of PewDiePie and Paul Joseph Watson, Daniel Kibblesmith explains:

"Snowflake and Safespace are the twins and their names are very similar to Screentime; it's this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don't see as derogatory. [They] take those words and kind of wear them as badges of honor."

"They're hyper aware of modern culture and optics, and they see their Super Heroics as "a post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying," he added.

"Safespace is a big, burly, sort of stereotypical jock," says Kibblesmith. "He can create forcefields, but he can only trigger them if he's protecting somebody else. Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them, and has the power to generate individual crystalized snowflake-shaped shurikens. The connotations of the word 'snowflake' in our culture right now are something fragile, and this is a character who is turning it into something sharp."

If having a non-binary superhero with they/them pronouns and a character whose superpowers are literally "triggered" by seeing other people suffer, Marvel is also introducing Trailblazer, a proud black woman of color who also happens to be morbidly obese.
She doesn't actually have any superpowers of her own, but she does have a magic backpack from whence she can pull magical objects like the magical Japanese cat, Doraemon. She's a fat, sassy Doraemon.

You couldn't make this up.