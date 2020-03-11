It has already been well documented that the jury forewoman Tomeka Hart and her top-lieutenant Seth Cousins made a public spectacle by defending the conviction of Roger Stone and the rigged kangaroo court that allowed it.
Last week, TGP reported on the fact that corrupt and extremely unhinged Obama appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a blank check to the jurors in order to fight this document request, going as far to appoint a high-powered and very expensive lawyer to cater to their every whim.
This is a clear conflict of interest by Amy Berman Jackson, who continues to side with the prosecution against Stone on every single motion before her court. She even tried to arrest this GP reporter along with Infowars founder Alex Jones for exposing the potential for jury bias in the early stages of Roger's trial in November of 2019.
According to Bloomberg News, the lawyer for the tainted jury is arguing that the questionnaires contain "personal information" that would violate the privacy of jurors if it was made public. Attorney Alan C. Raul, in a court filing late Monday, said:
"In the discharge of their duty to serve on the jury here, they shared with the court, the prosecution, and defense counsel highly personal details about their life experiences, jobs, families, and views. These intimate and identifying details are sensitive and deserving of privacy protection, and public disclosure would prejudice the jurors' personal and professional lives."A legal expert, speaking on background to TGP confirmed that this is a bogus claim. Basic questions about your professional background, knowledge of people involved in the case and your news habits are about it. To act like the documents contain medical records, sexual history, or items private like that is simply not true. However, the questionnaires can reveal just how many jurors lied under oath in the course of filling out the documents and again during jury selection. If the two leading jurors have already been exposed for bias, how likely is it that the rest of the jury pool were cut from the same cloth?
Stone is currently fighting to overturn his conviction based on blatant juror bias and against the Deep State Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson, so his legal defense fund remains open.
Cernovich's legal battle with corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson comes as he releases his film, Hoaxed. NYT bestseller Milo Yiannopoulos has also published a book about the trial.
