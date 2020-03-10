© Reuters / Umit Bektas

'Trolling the West'

It's a very slick move, which will cause a strong negative reaction that will, however, be absolutely in vain.

'It doesn't mean he'll actually run'

Putin's speech to the Russian parliament Tuesday seemed to be one of his most sincere: he argued that stable leadership is good for a country in turbulent times but does it mean we'll really see him in power beyond 2024.He addressed the issue during a speech in parliament after MP and the first woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, called for his tenure to be reset so that he would be eligible for two more runs before being subject to the new restrictions, envisaged by the amendments.The changes to Russia's principal law, among other things, include redistributing some powers away from the president to the parliament, banning state officials from having foreign citizenship and setting the minimum wage above the basic cost of living.Putin is currently in his fourth term as Russian president, but he did not skirt the rules of the constitution to do it. He was the head of state first between 2000 and 2008 before switching to the position of prime minister for the next four years. He then successfully ran for president again in 2012 and has remained in the job since."It's a very delicate trolling of our Western partners," Aleksey Mukhin, the head of the Centre for Political Information said, commenting on Putin's words about the possibility of running again in 2024. The very announcement of the planned constitutional amendments earlier this year caused a frenzy in the mainstream media — and was swiftly interpreted as Putin attempting to retain his grip on power.Many in the West would, of course, be angry if Putin remains in office after 2024, despite the fact that this move will likely stabilize the situation in the international arena, political analyst, Dmitry Babich, suggested.Crimea's reunification with Moscow was a reaction to the coup in Ukraine in 2014 and would've been impossible without it. As for the deployment of Russia's forces to Syria, it happened only in 2015 when the West had been supporting the anti-government militants there for four years, he said.But the ideologues will "go crazy" if Putin is reelected because they "view Russia as a reactionary state and a potential enemy," which rejects the feminist ecology-minded society that they're building in the West, Babich said.However, even they may start making offers of compromise if they realize that Putin is here to stay and that they won't be able "to break Russia in the coming years."The head of the Moscow-based Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Studies, Dmitry Badovsky, clarified that the vote on April 22 wasn't actually about prolonging Putin's presidential term, but only about amending the constitution.Putin running for office again is only a distant prospect. "Him realizing the opportunity of being elected again depends on many things, including the situation within the country, the developments in the international arena and his personal aspirations."