Hunter Biden's lawyers told an Arkansas judge on Tuesday that he is unable to attend a child support deposition scheduled for this week due to coronavirus and his pregnant wife's imminent due date."It is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus," Hunter Biden's lawyer wrote in a court filing . "Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus.""The tremendously elevated media scrutiny creates some physical risks and logistics difficult with travel to Arkansas," the filing state.Lawyers for Roberts have filed multiple motions in court asking for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt for failing to provide financial documents Hunter Biden filed a motion in February seeking to delay his child support deposition, but the request was shot down by Circuit Judge Holly Meyer.