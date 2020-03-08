© AFP



Analysis by Mark Lowen, Rome correspondent

Italy has placed up to 16 million people under quarantine as it battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.Anyone living in Lombardy and 14 other central and northern provinces will need special permission to travel. Milan and Venice are both affected.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the whole country."We want to guarantee the health of our citizens. We understand that these measures will impose sacrifices, sometimes small and sometimes very big," Mr Conte said early on Sunday.Under the new measures, people are not supposed to be able to enter or leave the whole northern region of Lombardy, home to 10 million people, except for emergency access. Milan is the main city in the region.The same restrictions apply to 14 provinces: Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice."There will be no movement in or out of these areas, or within them, unless for proven, work-related reasons emergencies or health reasons," Mr Conte told reporters."We are facing an emergency, a national emergency. We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed."It was widely discussed here that the week that's just finished was critical to seeing if Italy's coronavirus response had managed to halt the spread. If the numbers had begun to tail off, it would have suggested the containment measures had worked. They haven't.Until now only around 50,000 people in northern Italy had been affected by quarantine measures.People have been told to stay at home as much as possible, andThe World Health Organization (WHO) has advised Italy to focus on virus containment measures as infections spread in the country.The plans echo China's forced quarantine of millions of people which the WHO has praised for halting the spread of the virus.Italy has also said it will start recruiting retired doctors in an effort to combat the escalating outbreak.The number of infections worldwide is almost 102,000, the WHO says, with nearly 3,500 deaths. Most of the fatalities have been in China, where the virus originated in December.There were 40 new cases on Saturday, less than half the number reported on Friday. Twenty-seven new deaths were reported - the lowest figure in more than a month - and all were in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the spread of the virus "deeply concerning" and urged all countries to make containment "their highest priority".In other developments:On Sunday South Korean officials said 367 new cases had been reported in the past day, bringing the total cases in the country to 7,134.In the US more than 400 cases have been reported, and the death toll is 19.In New York, cases jumped from 44 on Friday to 76 and Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.South America recorded its first coronavirus death - a 64-year-old man in Argentina.In Australia, a man in his 80s became the third person to die there from the virus.Among other countries to report a rise in the total number of cases are: France (to 949); Germany (795); Spain (441); the UK (209); the Netherlands (188).Colombia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Malta, the Maldives and Paraguay have meanwhile all reported their first cases.