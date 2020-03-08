Puppet Masters
Trump called it: HHS estimates coronavirus mortality rate at 0.1%-1%
JD Rucker
NOQ Report
Fri, 06 Mar 2020 00:01 UTC
NOQ Report
Fri, 06 Mar 2020 00:01 UTC
President told Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had a "hunch" the coronavirus did not really have a a mortality rate over 3% as mainstream media had been widely reporting, indignant progressive journalists took turns either criticizing him or ridiculing him. This is standard operating procedure for mainstream media, but they were especially vicious in their attacks on this particular "hunch."
As it turns out, the President was absolutely correct.
ADM Brett P. Giroir, M.D., a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), reported today that the mortality rate of the coronavirus is likely between 0.1% and 1%. That would put it somewhere between being comparable to the flu and up to six times more lethal, but nowhere near the mortality rate that's been reported thus far.
The reason it is now believed by medical professionals who are examining the data that the mortality rate is lower than reported is because there are likely many more people infected than what's publicly known. The disease is turning out to be so mild in some that they do not display symptoms before their body beats it. Others get mildly ill and do not go to the doctor at all.
With as much hype as has been given to the coronavirus, it's fortunate that it's not nearly as life-threatening in the United States as it seemed to be in China. Then again, it's also possible that China is either under-reporting or simply unaware of how many people are actually infected. Disinformation is a tool often used by the Chinese Communist Party, and while it's harder for them to cover up deaths, it's not hard at all to cover up infection numbers. It's possible that millions are infected in China but only thousands are reported to have died from the disease.
The sad part is this: Most in mainstream media will downplay this wonderful news. Why? Because it proves the President's hunch correct, and the media loathes ever having to report anything positive about him even if it's great news for Americans.
As it turns out, the President was absolutely correct.
ADM Brett P. Giroir, M.D., a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), reported today that the mortality rate of the coronavirus is likely between 0.1% and 1%. That would put it somewhere between being comparable to the flu and up to six times more lethal, but nowhere near the mortality rate that's been reported thus far.
The reason it is now believed by medical professionals who are examining the data that the mortality rate is lower than reported is because there are likely many more people infected than what's publicly known. The disease is turning out to be so mild in some that they do not display symptoms before their body beats it. Others get mildly ill and do not go to the doctor at all.
With as much hype as has been given to the coronavirus, it's fortunate that it's not nearly as life-threatening in the United States as it seemed to be in China. Then again, it's also possible that China is either under-reporting or simply unaware of how many people are actually infected. Disinformation is a tool often used by the Chinese Communist Party, and while it's harder for them to cover up deaths, it's not hard at all to cover up infection numbers. It's possible that millions are infected in China but only thousands are reported to have died from the disease.
The sad part is this: Most in mainstream media will downplay this wonderful news. Why? Because it proves the President's hunch correct, and the media loathes ever having to report anything positive about him even if it's great news for Americans.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Trump called it: HHS estimates coronavirus mortality rate at 0.1%-1%
- Keep it simple and question: Propaganda, technology, and coronavirus
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- 'Not progressive enough'? Bill Maher defending MSNBC dinosaur Chris Matthews as 'cancel culture victim' triggers fellow liberals
- Two-man 'bloodbath': Bernie calls out 'billionaires buying elections' as Biden attacks his 'increasingly negative' bros
- 'Medical terrorism': Zarif blames US sanctions for widening coronavirus outbreak that killed 145 in Iran, including top officials
- Spying or oppo research? Blackwater boogeyman Erik Prince accused of helping Project Veritas infiltrate political campaigns & unions
- Lebanon defaults on its $1.2bn Eurobond debt, PM says corruption 'has eaten the state'
- Danger cruises: Dozens infected with Covid-19 on ANOTHER quarantined ship - this time on Egypt's Nile
- Best of the Web: '42 knees in one day': Israeli snipers open up about shooting Gaza protesters
- Al Nusra terrorists deploy to front line In Donbass
- Woody Allen memoir canceled after publisher's staff walk out in protest - Stephen King says decision 'makes him very uneasy'
- Brazilian high school students display Nazi salute to support a classmate
- Joe Biden in 2020 duplicates Hillary Clinton in 2016
- Spring arriving earlier across the US throwing wildlife into disarray
- Putin-Erdogan deal sugar-coats the Turks' surrender
- Draining the intelligence community swamp? Trump's new hires will all be Israel's
- US 'blocks' UNSC from supporting the Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province
- Trump rejects Graham's push for DACA amnesty
- Trump called it: HHS estimates coronavirus mortality rate at 0.1%-1%
- Two-man 'bloodbath': Bernie calls out 'billionaires buying elections' as Biden attacks his 'increasingly negative' bros
- 'Medical terrorism': Zarif blames US sanctions for widening coronavirus outbreak that killed 145 in Iran, including top officials
- Lebanon defaults on its $1.2bn Eurobond debt, PM says corruption 'has eaten the state'
- Al Nusra terrorists deploy to front line In Donbass
- Joe Biden in 2020 duplicates Hillary Clinton in 2016
- Putin-Erdogan deal sugar-coats the Turks' surrender
- Draining the intelligence community swamp? Trump's new hires will all be Israel's
- US 'blocks' UNSC from supporting the Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province
- Trump rejects Graham's push for DACA amnesty
- Moscow: Nuclear conflict now is considered 'a political option' for Washington
- Ghani refuses to free Taliban prisoners, as required in the US peace deal, without an 'executive guarantee'
- Romney may block subpoena in Hunter Biden probe, says the investigation 'appears political'
- Maduro: US is hatching plans for war against Venezuela
- Turkey registers zero violations since the Idlib ceasefire took effect
- China rejects accusation it fired laser at US spy plane
- Two years later, Skripal case weirder than ever
- Turkish coast guard says stopped migrants from entering Greece at Erdogan's order
- Trump announces new chief of staff, Mark Meadows - Mulvaney's off to Ireland
- Israeli defense minister's Twitter hacked: 'Freedom for Palestine'
- Keep it simple and question: Propaganda, technology, and coronavirus
- 'Not progressive enough'? Bill Maher defending MSNBC dinosaur Chris Matthews as 'cancel culture victim' triggers fellow liberals
- Spying or oppo research? Blackwater boogeyman Erik Prince accused of helping Project Veritas infiltrate political campaigns & unions
- Danger cruises: Dozens infected with Covid-19 on ANOTHER quarantined ship - this time on Egypt's Nile
- Best of the Web: '42 knees in one day': Israeli snipers open up about shooting Gaza protesters
- Woody Allen memoir canceled after publisher's staff walk out in protest - Stephen King says decision 'makes him very uneasy'
- Brazilian high school students display Nazi salute to support a classmate
- War on 'fake news' has made Facebook users more gullible
- Afghan ceremony attacked: Dozens killed while peace council chairman delivers speech
- Senior member of Iran's IRGC reported killed in Syria
- Another Iranian official dies of coronavirus, Italian party leader tests positive, China posts dwindling numbers
- Tulsi Gabbard is the only woman left in the 2020 presidential race
- Hotel in China used to quarantine coronavirus victims COLLAPSES trapping dozens under rubble
- I've been fired. If you value academic freedom, that should worry you
- Tucker Carlson: Biden will be whatever type of leader he is told to be, a vessel for 'stronger forces'
- Best of the Web: "This is surreal, it's like living in a movie" - Inside the Italian Coronavirus lockdown, where the infected are treated like the plague
- Muslim teacher & Muslim politician clash on live TV over Sweden's proposed headscarf ban in schools
- Mathematically challenged: MSNBC's Brian Williams, NYT's Mara Gay agree Bloomberg could have given each American $1 million with money he spent
- Airlines are flying empty 'ghost flights' amid coronavirus fears
- Hays Co. woman who killed, then decapitated 5-year-old daughter gets life in prison
- Prehistory revisited - Agriculture first versus Göbekli Tepe
- More evidence of cosmic impact that destroyed human settlement in Syria 12,800 years ago
- A brief and horrific history of biological weapons and warfare
- Forced assimilation of native American children
- A Knights Templar diet: The regime that kept the Order fighting fit
- Catastrophic flood that killed 300,000 people entombed many in the walls of ancient Chinese city
- As farming developed, so did cooperation — and violence
- Proof of a mysterious lost ancient GLOBAL Civilization?
- Rare 15th-century bust discovered in England
- Megiddo: The archaeology of Armageddon - No sign of King Solomon
- The Waco siege: What happened when the Feds laid siege to the Branch Davidian compound
- Amazing Ancient Cave Dwellings of Armenia
- Thousands of Denisovan tools reveal skilled Stone Age technologies
- Laser tech reveals secrets of 100km Maya road
- Farming gave us salmonella, ancient DNA suggests
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zarathustra Returns! What We Can Learn From The Persian Prophet
- Unknown Iron Age kingdom discovered under mound in central Turkey
- Giant armadillo fossils discovered in dried-up riverbed
- Humans survived largest known volcanic eruption
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- New repair mechanism for alcohol-induced DNA damage discovered
- Curiosity Mars rover snaps its highest-resolution panorama yet
- Hey, Paul Davies — Your ID is Showing!
- Benzene's structure finally solved
- Organic compounds recently discovered by Curiosity Rover consistent with presence of early life on Mars
- The future of surveillance - Potter's Marauder's Map
- New light-activated polymer coating kills bacteria in low intensity, ambient light
- An ultra-precise mind-controlled prosthetic
- Episode 4 of 'Secrets of the Cell': Broken wolves and other evolutionary conundrums
- New era in medicine? Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness
- Matching sex chromosomes is the secret to long life says new study
- Parrots are the second animal found that can grasp probabilities
- Physicists postulate new dark matter candidate
- Black hole photobombs asteroid Bennu
- New study shows egg stem cells do not exist
- Length of pregnancy alters the child's DNA says study
- Altitude's effects on breathing due to genetics says researchers
- Hemp is the new plastic: 3 companies that ditched regular plastic for hemp plastic
- Hemolithin: Extraterrestrial protein discovered in meteorite for the first time
- Volcanic lightning and what we can learn from the 2018 Anak Krakatau eruption
- Spring arriving earlier across the US throwing wildlife into disarray
- 10 drown as flash flood washes away 4 buses in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan
- 11 killed, many injured as torrential rains lash Pakistan
- Lightning strikes kill 3, injure 5 in 2 districts of Bangladesh
- Woman killed by pack of dogs in Washington County, Florida
- Melbourne, Australia hit by month's worth of rain - Highest March rainfall since 1929
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - February 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 1 missing, 900 displaced after floods destroy homes in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Three dogs killed man in Crawford County, Georgia
- Over 150 dead seagulls found on beach in New Zealand
- Severe storms leave 2 dead, thousands of homes damaged in Vietnam
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ice swirls as magnetic field snaps with dragon aurora
- 7 day snowfall totals pass 1.5 metres (5 feet) in the Alps, substantial snow also for the Pyrenees
- Big cat fatally attacks man in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
- Volcanic Mount Semeru spews hot clouds as far as 3km in East Java, Indonesia
- Lightning bolt kills 2 teachers, injures 15 students in Uganda
- Army deployed as Northland, New Zealand experiences 'worst drought on record'
- Severe winter weather kills over 55,700 livestock in the province of Khuvsgul, Mongolia
- Alarming rise in dolphins washed up dead on Irish beaches - at least 37 so far in 2020
- Revelstoke Mountain in British Columbia sees 9.3 metres (30.5 feet) of snow this season and still counting
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Birthweight is declining — are c-sections to blame?
- Better sleep? Prebiotics could help
- Carey Gillam: Science shouldn't be for sale - we need reform to industry-funded studies to keep people safe
- Best of the Web: Low-carb diet could boost brain health, study finds
- Flashback Best of the Web: CDC admits number of 'swine flu' cases overestimated because they stopped testing for H1N1 virus and began guessing numbers
- Best of the Web: The coronavirus is NOT as deadly as they want us to think
- HPV vaccine linked to autoimmune events
- The 4 laws of muscle
- Tons of vitamin C to Wuhan
- Leading scientists agree: Current limits on saturated fats no longer justified
- The hidden risks of pesticides
- There's no evidence full-fat dairy is bad for kids, study says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Meat and Mood - Does Red Meat Consumption Really Lead to Depression?
- Three intravenous vitamin C research studies approved for treating COVID-19
- Minnesota mother fights for bill to allow son with seizures to receive CBD oil at school
- SOTT Focus: Why The Only Thing Influenza May Kill is Germ Theory (Corona Virus-Related)
- Is the coronavirus outbreak a hoax?
- Obesity similar to premature aging say scientists
- First known case of person who urinates alcohol discovered
- The Great Placebo scandal
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- Study shows women who are surrounded by plants are happier and live longer
- Stress in small children separated from their parents may alter genes
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- The Theory of Positive Disintegration 101: On Becoming Your Authentic Self
- Meditation changes the function and structure of the brain in a positive way
- Why mushroom-picking is the best form of mindfulness
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
Defending the homeland against terrorism
Quote of the Day
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
Pointless getting excited about this. They have a special word for releasing information: redacted copy
Democrats? Republicans? Lets be real. Theyre all just parasites in human form.
No mention of the Nazi biological warfare scientists brought to the US under Operation Paperclip (Britain and Russia got some too). And it does...
Hatchett is in the business of printing books, not supporting criminal allegations or moral crusades, so of course it can publish both Ronan...
The Democratic Party should have stuck to members of the public trying to discredit Trump, rather than involving Government actors and leaving...