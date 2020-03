When the President told Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had a "hunch" the coronavirus did not really have a a mortality rate over 3% as mainstream media had been widely reporting, indignant progressive journalists took turns either criticizing him or ridiculing him. This is standard operating procedure for mainstream media, but they were especially vicious in their attacks on this particular "hunch."As it turns out, the President was absolutely correct.The reason it is now believed by medical professionals who are examining the data that the mortality rate is lower than reported is because there are likely many more people infected than what's publicly known.With as much hype as has been given to the coronavirus, it's fortunate that it's not nearly as life-threatening in the United States as it seemed to be in China. Then again, it's also possible that China is either under-reporting or simply unaware of how many people are actually infected. Disinformation is a tool often used by the Chinese Communist Party, and while it's harder for them to cover up deaths, it's not hard at all to cover up infection numbers. It's possible that millions are infected in China but only thousands are reported to have died from the disease.