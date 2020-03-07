© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus hit 145 on March 7 after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the previous day, including a conservative lawmaker.In a televised briefing, a Health Ministry official saidby March 7., Iranian media earlier reported.Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the epidemic.The coronavirus has claimed the lives of several other Iranian officials, including an adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a former envoy to the Vatican.A number of other officials have tested positive for the virus, including Vice President Masumeh Ebtekar, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi,Iran has closed schools and universities, suspended major cultural and sporting events, and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion,Global stock markets have been battered over the past 10 days as fears rise of an economic slump amid declining consumer demand and travel because of the virus., including many who arrived on flights from Iran.The authorities on March 7 said mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections for the day, down from 143 cases a day earlier andThe National Health Commission (NHC) said that, outside of the central Hubei Province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported for March 6, of which 24 came from outside China.It said that most of them were in northwestern Gansu Province from quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.The capital, Beijing, reported four new cases -- three of which came from Italy., the provincial capital.The latest cases bring the accumulated number of confirmed infections in mainland China to 80,651.Deaths related to the COVID-19 virus in mainland China rose by 28 for the day to total 3,070.Iran and Italy, along with South Korea, have been the hardest-hit countries.