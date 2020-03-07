Society's Child
Another Iranian official dies of coronavirus, Italian party leader tests positive, China posts dwindling numbers
RFE/RL
Sat, 07 Mar 2020 16:06 UTC
In a televised briefing, a Health Ministry official said the tally of confirmed infections in Iran had increased by more than 1,000 during the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,823 by March 7.
Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly elected lawmaker from Tehran, was among those who died on March 6, Iranian media earlier reported.
Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the epidemic.
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of several other Iranian officials, including an adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a former envoy to the Vatican.
A number of other officials have tested positive for the virus, including Vice President Masumeh Ebtekar, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, and more than 20 parliament deputies.
Iran has closed schools and universities, suspended major cultural and sporting events, and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion, which has spread to all of its 31 provinces.
Global stock markets have been battered over the past 10 days as fears rise of an economic slump amid declining consumer demand and travel because of the virus.
China says that nearly all of its new confirmed coronavirus cases outside of the epicenter city of Wuhan have originated abroad, including many who arrived on flights from Iran.
The authorities on March 7 said mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections for the day, down from 143 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily number since January 20.
The National Health Commission (NHC) said that, outside of the central Hubei Province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported for March 6, of which 24 came from outside China.
It said that most of them were in northwestern Gansu Province from quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.
The capital, Beijing, reported four new cases -- three of which came from Italy.
For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside of Wuhan, the provincial capital.
The latest cases bring the accumulated number of confirmed infections in mainland China to 80,651.
Deaths related to the COVID-19 virus in mainland China rose by 28 for the day to total 3,070.
In recent days, the rate of new infections has risen higher outside of China than in the country where it started.
Iran and Italy, along with South Korea, have been the hardest-hit countries.
Comment: In the U.S. 46 passengers were tested on a cruise ship off the Californian coast, 21 of whom tested positive (there are over 3500 people on board). Apparently there is a shortage of tests, which will delay whatever decision is made about quarantine. Fifteen American tourists in the West Bank are under quarantine in a hotel in Bethlehem as a precaution after cases popped up in Palestine. Two attendees to the AIPAC conference have been tested positive, raising the possibility that U.S. lawmakers may have been exposed (quite fitting, given the virus-like nature of AIPAC) - 18,000 people attended.
In Italy, Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the co-ruling Democratic Party, has tested positive: A U.S. Navy soldier stationed in Italy is the first case among American servicemen. France confirmed 100 new cases (bringing the total to 716). European tourism is losing a billion euros a month.
Facebook shut down their London offices after a visiting Singapore employee tested positive. Austin cancelled the SXSW festival this year. The mayor of Agra called on the Indian government to shut down all historical monuments, including the Taj Mahal. Modi took a page out of Netanyahu's book to recommend people use "Namaste" instead of handshakes. Over 1200 IDF soldiers have been quarantined.
