A hotel has collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, burying dozens of people under the rubble. The building was reportedly used as a quarantine site for the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus.Footage from the scene showed the building reduced to rubble and emergency services searching the debris.According to local media, at least 70 people have been trapped under the hotel's remains. No information on potential casualties was immediately available.Some 150 rescue workers and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene to comb through the ruins of the hotel and search for survivors.Several media outlets have suggested that the five-story building was used as a quarantine site, housing people potentially infected with Covid-19 since the coronavirus outbreak., have been registered globally, with a vast majority of them in China, from where the virus originated. So far, nearly 60,000 affected people have made a recovery.