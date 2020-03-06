© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova; REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

He's known for his tough-guy image and 'action man' stunts, like facing down a tiger and flying a motorized hang glider, but even Russia's President Vladimir Putin isn't immune to coronavirus fears.His spokesman has revealed that the Kremlin is taking extra steps to protect the President from Covid-19, lest the nation's first citizen be struck down by the ailment.Russia has so far avoided a national epidemic, and stringent measures have been put in place to control any possible spread of the virus. The country currently has just one active case of Covid-19, on home soil. However, some of its citizens around the world have been confirmed as infected. Yesterday, the health ministry of the UAE announced that two Russians there have the virus and, on February 28, a Russian man tested positive in Azerbaijan after having visited Iran.While there are currently no presidents known to have Covid-19, in Iran 23 MPs have been confirmed infected, and one special adviser to the supreme leader has even died of the disease.As of March 4, there are 39,312 active confirmed cases of Coronavirus worldwide. 51,058 people have recovered and 3,204 have died.