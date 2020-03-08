© WANA via Reuters



The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism

As authorities struggle to contain the outbreak that infected nearly 6,000 in Iran so far, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has acused US President Donald Trump of deliberately exacerbating the crisis with mounting economic pressure.Iran has been one of the countries hit hardest by Covid-19 outside of mainland China where it originated. The country has shuttered all schools and universities until the end of the country's calendar year on March 20 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.