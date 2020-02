© Boing Boing



Two weeks ago we noted that Mike Bloomberg has been using his vast fortune toshowering everyone within arm's reach with enough money to buy a personality - and more staff than all of his Democratic opponents combined Bloomberg has spent so much, in fact, that, shelling out $505.8 billion, orsince he announced his candidacy on broadcast, cable, radio and digital ads according to Advertising Analytics.And as Bloomberg's Bloomberg notes, that's- including billionaire hedge-fund founder Tom Steyer.Alas for 'mini' Mike, not even half-a-billion dollars could stop the drive-by clubbing he received during last week's Nevada debate - which sent Bloomberg's PredictIt odds plummeting as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gained a sudden burst of support (to that end, Bloomberg has now embarked on a)."After his performance tonight,," said Elizabeth Warren following the debate.He's spent $63 million in California, twice as much as Steyer and almost 10 times what Bernie Sanders has spent.. - Bloomberg Sadly, even the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffet, who said last year that he liked and would support Bloombergof the former New York City mayor.The next Democratic debate will be held on Tuesday in South Carolina - after which Bloomberg will resume campaigning in Super Tuesday states where he's flooded the airwaves with advertising.When will Bloomberg call the patient and announce an end to his vanity project?