© RealClearPolitics

President Trump slammed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Thursday, calling him a "LOSER who has money but can't debate and has zero presence.""He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb "Low Energy" Bush, but Jeb has more political skill aTrump included a link leading to a CNBC article about Bloomberg paying online social media influencers to post memes for his 2020 campaign.Bloomberg has gone to great lengths to woo black voters - apologizing for supporting the controversial policing practice known as "stop and frisk" he championed, just days before he launched his 2020 bid in November.Last week, however, audio resurfaced of Bloomberg defending the practice in 2015 at an Aspen Institute speech in which he said the way to bring down the murder rate was to "put a lot of cops" in minority neighborhoods, as that's where "all the crime is."In a follow-up tweet, Trump called Bloomberg a "5'4" mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians," adding "The former NY Mayor responded, tweeting "we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence."Bloomberg has notably made significant moves in recent weeks as the other moderate Democrat - Joe Biden, has plummeted.To that end - read this from the New York Times (Paywall).