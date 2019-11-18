© Reuters / Andrew Kelly



What better time than an election campaign start to repent sins? Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg probably thought so as he apologized at a black church for the controversial 'stop and frisk' policy, but few were buying it.The questionable practice involving police briefly detaining, questioning and sometimes searching random people on the streets for weapons or other illegal possessions was particularly robust during the times when Bloomberg was mayor. Between 2003 and 2013, over 100,000 stops were made each year on average, with that number peaking in 2011 up to more than 685,000.. Such practices have hardly earned Bloomberg many friends among those communities but the billionaire seemingly could not care less about this fact - until right now.Bloomberg who is mulling his entrance to an already tight race for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination - supposedly out of concern that "progressives" like Bernie Sanders would not provide sufficient competition to Donald Trump - has suddenly seen the light."I was wrong," Bloomberg told a black church in Brooklyn, lamenting the fact that he "can't change history." "I apologize," he added.In January, he still argued that the policy he backed and expanded as mayor, helped reduce the murder rate in New York, although these claims were disputed by some NGOs like the Equal Justice Initiative fighting against mass incarceration.Others simply linked his sudden change of heart to his plans to run for president and an apparent need to sway black voters.