President Donald Trump granted executive clemency Tuesday to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, as well as to ex-New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and to Edward DeBartolo Jr., former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team.Trump also announced that he had pardoned Michael Milken , the former junk bond king who became a face of the insider trading financial scandals of the 1980s.Blagojevich was scheduled for release on March 13, 2024, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Trump has floated the possibility of commuting Blagojevich's sentence for nearly two years Durbin called for the enactment of "stricter ethics requirements, including the full detailed disclosure of income, net worth, and income tax returns by all elected officials.""I think it's long overdue," Kerik's lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, told CNBC after he heard the news of Trump's plan to pardon Kerik."It's something that I've been fighting for for several years," Parlatore said.Kerik thanked Trump profusely later Tuesday in a statement he posted on Twitter: "With the exception of the birth of my children, today is one of the greatest days in my life — being made a full and whole American citizen again."Earlier Tuesday, the White House said that Trump had signed an executive order granting DeBartolo a full pardon related to a decades-old corruption charge Federal prosecutors last week recommended that a judge give Stone a harsh sentence of seven to nine years in prison. Trump raged against that recommendation on Twitter hours after their sentencing memo was made public in Washington, D.C., federal court.The next day, the Department of Justice led by Attorney General William Barr revised its recommended sentence for Stone, asking Judge Amy Berman Jackson for "far less" time in prison for the Republican operative."I think he's being treated unfairly," Trump said when asked if he was planning to pardon Stone as well.But Trump did grant full pardons and commutations to other figures, the White House revealed in a statement later Tuesday.Pardons were given to former Symplicity CEO Ariel Friedler, who in 2014 admitted conspiring to hack into his competitors' computer systems; Paul Pogue, who pleaded guilty to underpaying on his taxes over a three-year period; David Safavian, who was convicted of perjury; and Angela Stanton, a Trump-supporting television personality.