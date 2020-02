© Reuters Jonathan Drake



Mainstream Democrats have gone on the attack as Bernie Sanders has become an undeniable frontrunner in the presidential race, with him topping new polls out of Texas and Nevada.After coming out victorious in the New Hampshire primary and squeezing out a second place finish in Iowa — though many supporters maintain he won — Bernie Sanders is looking like the real frontrunner in the race for the 2020 presidential nomination from the Democrat Party.New polls out of Nevada and Texas have only cemented that fact.by WPA Intelligence for Las Vegas Review Journal and AARP Nevada, withThat gives him a clear lead over more mainstream candidates like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who earned 18 and 13 percent in the poll, respectively.A poll out of Texas, which will have its primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, from The University of Texas and Texas Tribune also has well ahead of Biden, Warren and others who topped him in the same poll in October when the senator earned only 12 percent support.Just as Sanders has earned glowing results in polls in the wake of his surprisingly strong performances,Las Vegas Weekly came out in support of Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden this week,for his promise to use executive orders and his inability to "build consensus."It was unexpectedly harsh language, but not surprising considering Sanders' threat to the mainstream.a longtime political commentator and campaign strategist for Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign,a slam one would typically expect to hear from the right, in a statement to the press.The attack came afterSanders had responded in a CNN interview on Wednesday night by calling Carville a "political hack."