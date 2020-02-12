new york times op ed lies anonymous
The White House has identified the Trump administration official behind the anonymous tell-all book and critical New York Times opinion piece about the White House and will part ways with that person, according to former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova.

DiGenova, a lawyer whose work has been caught up in the Ukraine-impeachment controversy, said on Monday that he and his wife, Victoria Toensing, were told by "a senior government official" that "Anonymous" had been identified as an official working in the White House and would be removed "soon."

DiGenova declined to reveal more details in an interview with WMAL's Mornings on the Mall, but his comments come days after the White House dismissed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an impeachment witness, and his identical twin brother from the National Security Council.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this report. DiGenova declined to comment to the Washington Examiner.

DiGenova has been in the news lately as details emerged about his and Toensing's work with President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to uncover evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden held up to $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine to help his son escape a potential corruption investigation. Trump pressing Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals, including the Bidens, was the subject of impeachment, which ended in an acquittal of the president in the Senate last week.

The publicly unknown administration official first made him or herself known in September 2018 when the New York Times published an anonymous opinion piece by a senior member of the Trump administration, explaining that there is an internal "resistance" group of officials working to stymie the president's worst inclinations.

Following the publication of the New York Times piece, a multitude of Trump administration officials denied being the author amid feverish speculation, including Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump labeled the author "gutless" and questioned whether a "so-called 'senior administration official'" even existed.

"Anonymous" published a book titled A Warning last November.

There were several explosive claims in the book, including one alleging that a group of White House aides put together a tally of Cabinet members who they believed would support the use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Another section of the book talks about how a group of senior Trump administration officials considered a "midnight self-massacre" in which they would resign together.

DiGenova's comments on WMAL's Mornings on the Mall begin at 2:08.15