© Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA



An attack that killed two US troops in Afghanistan illustrates that the American military is no longer welcome in the country, a senior Iranian adviser has said, adding that US forces will be forced out of Iraq and Syria.Ali Akbar Velayati, a top international adviser to the leader of the Islamic Revolution, said that Saturday's incident in Nangarhar province signals that "it is time for the Americans to be expelled from Afghanistan," Iranian media reported.Velayati also echoed Tehran's vow, following the US assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, that American forces would soon be pushed out of the Middle East.