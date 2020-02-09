secs_jan
Wildfires continued to rage across Australia through January, leaving 70% of the country covered in a smokey haze. New South Wales and Victoria were the most affected states with more than 2,000 houses destroyed, and thousands displaced.

The rain has since brought some respite, but there are still more than 50 active fires. And if that was not enough, flash floods, giant hail, and dust-storms hit the country adding to the destruction caused by the ongoing fires.

A significant number of impressive meteor fireballs were filmed this month, along with increased reports of loud "booms" or 'explosions in the sky', highlighting that there could be even more meteor fireballs events that are not reported, or pass unnoticed.

Seismic and volcanic activity reached an interesting peak this month, a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey. At least 31 people were killed and more than 1,600 injured.

Puerto Rico was hit by two powerful shallow earthquakes of 5.8 and 6.4 magnitude that left one person dead, a path of destroyed buildings, and island-wide power cuts. The triggered seismic swarm hasn't stopped yet.

A 6.4 magnitude tremor also shook Xinjiang, China, causing one dead, and damage in several buildings.

Last but not least, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck 80 miles from Jamaica, shaking people in the Caribbean and as far away as Miami.

Even if the media is reporting that "a number of countries just witnessed their warmest January", the amount of snow in the northern hemisphere was certainly far from "normal". See it for yourself in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...


