"Under [al-Raymi], AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces. His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa'ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security."

The leader of al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was killed in a counter-terrorism raid in Yemen, US President Donald Trump has stated. The group may be no closer to defeat than in 2015, when its last "emir" was killed.Trump announced the death of Qassim al-Raymi on Thursday evening, without noting the exact date or method of execution.Unconfirmed reports about al-Raymi's death emerged last week, with some suggesting that the terrorist leader was killed in a US drone strike.Al-Raymi was propelled to the highest leadership role in AQAP in 2015, following the death of its previous figurehead, Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a similar American operation. At the time, some analysts warned that celebrating al-Wuhayshi's death was a "flawed" reaction,The White House nonetheless hailed the assassination, saying it was another step toward "degrading and ultimately defeating these groups."Under al-Raymi - reported to be more dangerous and aggressive than his predecessor,A founding member of AQAP, al-Raymi reportedly joined the broader al-Qaeda network in the 1990s and worked closely with leaders Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri, at times in Afghanistan.