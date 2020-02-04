The Islamist militant group offered no evidence on February 2 it was tied to the attack in which an aviation student from the Saudi Air Force killed three people inside a classroom and wounded two police officers before one of them killed him. Eight others were also hurt.
"We congratulate our Muslim nation and embrace the operation of the martyr hero, the daring knight Muhammad bin Saeed al-Shamrani," said the audio, released by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks messages by militant groups, reported the claim.
RFE/RL was unable to verify the authenticity of the recording.
The 18-minute video indicated that Shamrani and AQAP were in communication, according to Rita Katz, director of SITE.
Comment: Israeli Rita Katz is well known zionist who has been in the business of releasing news articles and videos of terrorists before all others do - for the almost 20 years. Here is one sample for 2007 Bin Laden Video.
The bin Laden video that surfaced Friday was promoted on several Islamic Web sites in messages posted by al-Sahab, a group that produces some of al-Qaeda's propaganda videos. U.S. officials now believe the video was intended for release on Saturday. But SITE, which operates a Web site and subscription service offering access to an archive of terrorist-group images and materials, obtained the video nearly 24 hours ahead of the scheduled release.See also:
The group's founder, Rita Katz, declined to comment on the methods used to obtain the footage.
- Next on Terror Theater: Crown Prince of Terror 'Bin Laden Jr.' makes first appearance on Twitter, courtesy Rita Katz
- Private Jihad: How Rita Katz got into the business of inventing Muslim terrorists and hystericizing America
- Editor of Veterans Today: Video of Sotloff beheading might be staged by Rita Katz
The Justice Department declared that the attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6 was an act of terrorism.
The U.S. military has since implemented new restrictions and controls on all foreign military students at U.S. bases.
"All current and future students will be required to acknowledge their willingness to abide by these standards, committing to full compliance with all U.S. laws on- and off-duty as a condition of their enrollment," Garry Reid, the Pentagon's top intelligence official, said on January 17.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters