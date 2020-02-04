Society's Child
Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer
CBS News
Mon, 03 Feb 2020 19:08 UTC
"I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you. It's a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today," he said. "I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down with this. But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer."
The 69-year-old talk show host explained to listeners that he began to experience shortness of breath that he at first believed to be asthma, but turned out to be a "pulmonary problem involving malignancy." Limbaugh had the lung cancer diagnosis confirmed by "two medical institutions" later that month, he said.
"The one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31 plus years is that there has been an incredible bond that has developed between all of you and me," he said. "It is a family-type relationship to me, and I've mentioned to you that this program — this job — is what has provided me the greatest satisfaction and happiness that I've ever experienced, more than I ever thought that I would experience."
He considered keeping the diagnosis a secret, he said, but changed his mind after realizing he would have to miss his syndicated talk show to undergo treatment. He said he is currently experiencing "zero symptoms," but will miss his next couple of shows to "figure out the treatment course of action, and have further testing done."
"It is what it is. You know me I'm the mayor of Realville so this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently, and as expertly as I do each and every day. Because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally," he said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- California Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 5 hurt in bus shooting near Grapevine on route to Bay Area UPDATE
- Trump could 'offer Alaska to the Russians' in exchange for 2020 support - impeachment manager Schiff
- Woke Yale stops teaching 'problematic' European art canon, proving we no longer deserve the classics
- Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer
- Chaos wins the Iowa caucus
- Pesticides are killing off the andean condor
- "Martyrs"? Some Iranian relatives of Ukrainian airliner victims complain of treatment by their government
- Video of woman being stoned to death in Afghanistan being investigated by rights group
- "Apartheid": Massive rejection of US & Israel's 'deal of the century' in Palestine, Jordan and Yemen
- Russia starts production of S-400 for India, New Dehli ignores US sanctions threats
- At least 13 killed in floods and landslides across Rwanda
- Epstein victims urge Prince Andrew to talk to FBI about time spent with convicted pedophile
- Hundreds stranded in flood-hit Fiordland, New Zealand - 2 feet of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Peak Facebook, peak Soros or just peak Globalism?
- Destructive wind and dust storm hits Chubut province, Argentina
- Stabber-jihadi attacks police station in France - Officer shoots knife out of his hand - UPDATE: Attacker 19-year-old army cadet
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- NASA detects 5 airburst-causing asteroids approaching Earth
- Trump stumbles into catastrophe: The assassination of Soleimani
- Why the imperial West fears Qassem Soleimani even after his death
- Trump could 'offer Alaska to the Russians' in exchange for 2020 support - impeachment manager Schiff
- "Apartheid": Massive rejection of US & Israel's 'deal of the century' in Palestine, Jordan and Yemen
- Russia starts production of S-400 for India, New Dehli ignores US sanctions threats
- Epstein victims urge Prince Andrew to talk to FBI about time spent with convicted pedophile
- Peak Facebook, peak Soros or just peak Globalism?
- Trump stumbles into catastrophe: The assassination of Soleimani
- Why the imperial West fears Qassem Soleimani even after his death
- GOP investigation: Thousands of Obama admin docs under review regarding Ukraine White House meetings
- Fake? Al-Qaeda in Yemen takes credit for deadly Florida naval-base shooting - Rita Katz
- Venezuela: Guaido's failed foreign tour ends with a flop, Maduro gains strength and allies
- Russian military shoots down unknown drone approaching Khmeimim air base from Med Sea
- Turkey says 6 troops killed in shelling in Syria's Idlib, blames Damascus
- Template for Libya's destruction: Posturing predators; lethal lies
- Paul Sperry's Notebook: The theft of investigative reporter John Solomon's laptop; vicinity of the White House
- Israel and PA trade war: Jerusalem bans West Bank imports
- Geneva Switzerland: Libyan war parties sit down for talks as per agreement in Berlin
- Life in Ukraine worse than during USSR, country may split into FIVE states - Georgia's convicted ex-leader Saakashvili
- UK Home Sec Priti Patel branded 'moron' online after referring to terrorists as "COUNTER-terrorist offenders"
- The 'resistance' will do anything and everything in their power to get Trump out
- Chinese embassy issues apology for comparing Israel's travel ban to Holocaust amid Wuhan virus outbreak
- California Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 5 hurt in bus shooting near Grapevine on route to Bay Area UPDATE
- Woke Yale stops teaching 'problematic' European art canon, proving we no longer deserve the classics
- Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer
- Chaos wins the Iowa caucus
- "Martyrs"? Some Iranian relatives of Ukrainian airliner victims complain of treatment by their government
- Video of woman being stoned to death in Afghanistan being investigated by rights group
- Stabber-jihadi attacks police station in France - Officer shoots knife out of his hand - UPDATE: Attacker 19-year-old army cadet
- YouTube announces adjustments to already biased algorithms to control political information
- Nirbhaya case: Govt. wants no delay in hanging, Delhi High Court reserves order
- The Super Bowl's biggest losers: The boys and girls being sold for sex 20 times a day
- Denver nonprofit buys hotel, transforms it into 139 mini-apartments for the homeless
- Gangs of herpes-ridden monkeys are roaming throughout northeast Florida
- Pedophiles share child porn on Twitter with impunity under the protection of the platform's terms of service
- The Woker: Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism' during BAFTA Award speech
- 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at Texas A&M University near Dallas
- 'Drone' sighting temporarily halts flights at Madrid's Barajas airport - Upon reopening, fighter jet escorts Air Canada plane's emergency landing
- Russian PM Mishustin: Coronavirus-infected foreigners to be 'deported' if necessary - Deputy PM later walks back statement
- Chiefs' player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying all adoption fees for local shelter dogs
- The gentler sex? Violence by females against men rises in UK
- Rape kit backlog initiative in Missouri sends 1st batch to labs after sitting on a shelf
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Scientists have found 330-million-year-old sharks fossilized in a Kentucky cave
- Wreck found believed to be 95-year-old ship that vanished near Bermuda Triangle
- Ancient stone tools found in Siberian cave overturn accepted theories on Neanderthal migrations
- Pliny the Elder's remains were found on shores of Pompeii, researchers believe
- Egypt's fascinating 'Valley of the Whales'
- Surprising revelations about Egyptian mummy Takabuti and her death
- Usa̧klı Höyük: Earliest mosaic in the world found in Turkey - Was this the center for the cult of the "storm god"?
- 2,600 year old princely tomb of Iron Age mystery man packed with grave goods and chariot discovered in Italy
- 437 million years old scorpion fossil found
- "Hitler's professional agent": Declassified CIA docs detail Ukraine's "national hero" Stepan Bandera's war crimes
- Two megalithic groups in Spain found to have different diets, child-rearing and burial practices
- Mt Vesuvius victim's brain 'turned to glass' as hundreds more baked to death - studies
- NASA detects 5 airburst-causing asteroids approaching Earth
- US Army funds 'fully automated microaggression detector' to 'catch implicit bias' in the workplace
- China's drone army fighting coronavirus: Farm, police and personal drones repurposed to spray disinfectant over villages and cities hit by coronavirus
- Texas university researchers engineer bacteria to protect bees from pests and pathogens
- Space super-storms occur every 25 years, new research shows
- Researchers in ocean food chain study puzzled by what devoured alligator corpse 1.5 miles beneath the sea
- Glutamate in the brain has unexpected qualities, researchers show with new analysis method
- Astronomers spot two-star system spinning so fast it's bending space & time
- Scientists turn bee guts into medicine factories to FIGHT OFF deadly pathogens
- Warp factor: Spinning star observed dragging the very fabric of space and time
- Modern day alchemy: Scientists create a type of 'plastic gold'
- Trees can sense their own weight says new study
- Climate change: Worst emissions scenario 'exceedingly unlikely'
- Bubbling carbon dioxide vent discovered on the seafloor off the Philippines
- Indian scientists develop 'space bricks' for future construction projects on the moon
- Wise oysters, galloping sea stars, and more: The biological marvels just keep coming
- Human mutation rates steady across diverse groups - except the Amish
- 'Biorobotic hybrid heart' beats like the real thing
- Antarctica: Mysterious spewing particles defy physics
- More gene surprises: Cell codes contain information that goes far beyond DNA
- Pesticides are killing off the andean condor
- At least 13 killed in floods and landslides across Rwanda
- Hundreds stranded in flood-hit Fiordland, New Zealand - 2 feet of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Destructive wind and dust storm hits Chubut province, Argentina
- Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Flash flood kills four in ambulance in Namibia
- Over 30 cm of overnight snow hits Cape Breton, Canada
- Meet the amazingly beautiful but frightening Dracula parrot
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why so many extreme weather events globally at the moment?
- No injuries reported after volcano erupts on Kuchinoerabu Island, Japan
- 5 dead, hundreds displaced as torrential rains continue to pound Kenya
- Floods in southeast Tanzania leave 21 people dead
- Temperature extremes: From a blistering 40C to summer snow at -1C in 24 hours for Tasmania, Australia
- "Unprecedented": Locust invasion approaches full-blown crisis across Africa and southwest Asia
- Man dies after being mauled by his pet dog in Oldham, UK
- Sperm whale dies after three-day struggle in Thames estuary, UK
- Torrential rain kills at least 3 in Rwanda
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in parts of southern Mississippi
- Rare snow devil filmed in mountains of Troms, Norway
- Record snowfall on Taiwan's Yushan peak - nearly 10 inches in 17 hours
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball blazed over Anchorage, Alaska on 21 Dec 2019
- Meteor believed to have caused loud boom, flash of light in Saratoga County, New York
- Brain study showed African American's had greater pain response than other participants
- Quinton Plasma Water can play an important role in fertility and pregnancy
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #43 - Diet Dogma - When What We Eat Becomes Our Identity
- The overdiagnosis of cancer
- Honey reduces risk of heart disease
- Navigating viral storms and avoiding death
- Statins trigger brain changes with devastating effects
- American Diabetes Association CEO manages her diabetes with a low-carb diet
- Dyslexia related to brain's plasticity
- Best of the Web: The Chinese coronavirus outbreak is not the zombie apocalypse
- Best of the Web: Research paper finds HIV like insertions in 2019-nCoV not found in any other coronavirus, "unlikely to be fortuitous in nature"
- Russian ministry of health identifies trio of existing drugs that can fight new Chinese coronavirus
- Here it is: SIDS listed as a side effect on a DTaP vaccine insert
- Kids who are glued to screens are couch potatoes by 5, according to study
- Coronavirus: Self treatment recommendations for new virus that is shutting down entire cities
- Diabetes damage control
- CDC funded study shows the vaccinated shed 6.3 times more flu virus, just by breathing
- At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Western medicine meets traditional Chinese remedies
- Veteran Affairs tests keto diet for diabetic patients, raising ire of nay-sayers
- When is a pesticide not a pesticide? Apparently when it coats a seed
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- How much does our language determine behavior?
- How therapy works and the role that real rapport has in its success
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Who wants to play the status game?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Living the Good Life - The Stoic Way
- Writing science fiction not reports provided greater understanding of concepts - study
- Learning is consolation for sorrow: What to do when the world gets you down
- The Power of Bad: How to overcome your brain's 'negativity bias'
- Mysteries of the human heart: The communication between heart and brain
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
- Best actor in 'Role as a crippled old Pervert' category goes to Harvey Weinstein
- Airports rake in revenue after allowing travelers to turn off CNN for a fee
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
Quote of the Day
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
Recent Comments
Human beings find it very difficult to keep a balance in anything. Shari'a law is barbaric, but Western stance on sexuality is not any better for...
The UN has zero credibility since they are actualy and factually BEHIND ALL this madness. Yet one would certainly not KNOW this from SOTT...
Welcome to the USA, Incorporated! We are, Whores 4 War R US of International Murder, Inc. We believe strongly in Profits before ALL People and...
The extent of the depravity is simply mind boggling.
It's heart warming to know that not only are there people who care, but who care enough to act.
Comment: See also: