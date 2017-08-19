Society's Child
Rush Limbaugh theorizes on why the GOP is allowing leftists to tear America apart
Sarah Taylor
The Blaze
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 15:20 UTC
The Blaze
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 15:20 UTC
claimed that the GOP is standing aside while "leftists" destroy America.
Limbaugh opened his segment with a direct shot to the media, in which he said, "The media is dividing this country and tearing it apart, and because of fear of the media, way too many on our side are unwilling to stop or even try to explain or oppose this."
"Identity politics," he continued, "which we have been focusing on in recent weeks - intensely in recent days - is the primary weapon being used to divide the country."
Limbaugh noted that "black people and white people who were never slaves are fighting white people and others who were never Nazis over Confederate statues erected by Democrats," and added that "somehow it's all Donald Trump's fault."
The radio host condemned mainstream media outlets like CNN, which he claimed only spin stories, and speak out of the sides of their mouths, in order to sabotage the GOP, Republicans, conservatives, and the Trump administration.
About CNN, Limbaugh added, "The questions continue to be asked, and as such, the Republicans have no brand. They have no credibility. They can't get anything in their agenda done because they won't condemn whatever went on in Charlottesville, or because they wish to condemn also the violence perpetrated by Black Lives Matter and the anarchists and the Antifa people and so forth. Which, if you do that, CNN and others just jump right down your throat as though you're a bigot and a racist for daring to point out that the violence everywhere in this country often starts by people on the left. And not only is the violence in this country often started by people on the left, they are the sole practitioners of the violence in 99% of protests."
"Ninety-nine percent of protests you don't even see the Republicans showing up," Limbaugh said. "It's a relatively new phenomenon that opposition to the left is showing up at protests. But it still isn't mainstream Republicans showing up. They just don't do it. And it isn't mainstream conservatives showing up to protests. You disagree with the premise, 99% of all violent protests and riots in this country start and are engineered and practiced by the left?"
About the response to Trump's remarks about the Charlottesville terror attack, Limbaugh said, "It was a genuine unhinged hysteria from all over the place, in the Drive-By Media and in Washington. And however the media goes is how the Republican Party is gonna go."
Not to leave out the GOP, Limbaugh claimed that many Republicans jump ship on Trump anytime the mainstream media set their sights on the Trump administration.
"Media goes crazy on Trump, Republicans say, 'Oh, God, there goes our brand. Oh, jeez. We're never gonna win again.' And they abandon Trump publicly," he explained. "But in their case, they really do. They then go silent. And there isn't any push-back against any of this, and the problem there is the push-back is not just against Trump.
What the media is doing is not just to Trump. They're dividing the country, and they are smearing everybody who is not a left-winger or a Democrat or an activist. They're smearing everybody. They're smearing talk radio. They're smearing people that voted for Trump. They are smearing elected Republicans, Republican staff, doesn't matter where they are, everybody's being smeared here."
Limbaugh concluded with a suggestion of his own for the Republicans.
"If I may be bold here, if I may be helpful, Republicans, the idea here that you fear damage to your brand? You're about 30 years late in realizing this, and the reason that you have ongoing fear of your brand is that for the first time it somebody's fighting back against these allegations, and that's what's making you nervous," he blasted. "You'll note that it's Donald Trump fighting back against all this that's really what makes the Republicans nervous."
"For 30 years, the Democrats have been able to call Republicans anything with impunity - racist, bigot, sexist, homophobe, and add on to that - and there's been never any pushback," Limbaugh said. "All there is, is Republicans trying to kiss up to the media so that they individually are not included in the smear. Well, this is what pushing back looks like, just like this is what trying to strip power away from the establishment looks like."
He added, "This is what it looks like when you push back. It was never gonna be easy, and it was never gonna be pretty. Somebody is trying to save the Republican brand by defending it against all of these smears: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. Too many Republicans have been conditioned to go along with the allegation and to ask for exemption from it."
Limbaugh opened his segment with a direct shot to the media, in which he said, "The media is dividing this country and tearing it apart, and because of fear of the media, way too many on our side are unwilling to stop or even try to explain or oppose this."
"Identity politics," he continued, "which we have been focusing on in recent weeks - intensely in recent days - is the primary weapon being used to divide the country."
Limbaugh noted that "black people and white people who were never slaves are fighting white people and others who were never Nazis over Confederate statues erected by Democrats," and added that "somehow it's all Donald Trump's fault."
The radio host condemned mainstream media outlets like CNN, which he claimed only spin stories, and speak out of the sides of their mouths, in order to sabotage the GOP, Republicans, conservatives, and the Trump administration.
About CNN, Limbaugh added, "The questions continue to be asked, and as such, the Republicans have no brand. They have no credibility. They can't get anything in their agenda done because they won't condemn whatever went on in Charlottesville, or because they wish to condemn also the violence perpetrated by Black Lives Matter and the anarchists and the Antifa people and so forth. Which, if you do that, CNN and others just jump right down your throat as though you're a bigot and a racist for daring to point out that the violence everywhere in this country often starts by people on the left. And not only is the violence in this country often started by people on the left, they are the sole practitioners of the violence in 99% of protests."
"Ninety-nine percent of protests you don't even see the Republicans showing up," Limbaugh said. "It's a relatively new phenomenon that opposition to the left is showing up at protests. But it still isn't mainstream Republicans showing up. They just don't do it. And it isn't mainstream conservatives showing up to protests. You disagree with the premise, 99% of all violent protests and riots in this country start and are engineered and practiced by the left?"
About the response to Trump's remarks about the Charlottesville terror attack, Limbaugh said, "It was a genuine unhinged hysteria from all over the place, in the Drive-By Media and in Washington. And however the media goes is how the Republican Party is gonna go."
Not to leave out the GOP, Limbaugh claimed that many Republicans jump ship on Trump anytime the mainstream media set their sights on the Trump administration.
"Media goes crazy on Trump, Republicans say, 'Oh, God, there goes our brand. Oh, jeez. We're never gonna win again.' And they abandon Trump publicly," he explained. "But in their case, they really do. They then go silent. And there isn't any push-back against any of this, and the problem there is the push-back is not just against Trump.
What the media is doing is not just to Trump. They're dividing the country, and they are smearing everybody who is not a left-winger or a Democrat or an activist. They're smearing everybody. They're smearing talk radio. They're smearing people that voted for Trump. They are smearing elected Republicans, Republican staff, doesn't matter where they are, everybody's being smeared here."
Limbaugh concluded with a suggestion of his own for the Republicans.
"If I may be bold here, if I may be helpful, Republicans, the idea here that you fear damage to your brand? You're about 30 years late in realizing this, and the reason that you have ongoing fear of your brand is that for the first time it somebody's fighting back against these allegations, and that's what's making you nervous," he blasted. "You'll note that it's Donald Trump fighting back against all this that's really what makes the Republicans nervous."
"For 30 years, the Democrats have been able to call Republicans anything with impunity - racist, bigot, sexist, homophobe, and add on to that - and there's been never any pushback," Limbaugh said. "All there is, is Republicans trying to kiss up to the media so that they individually are not included in the smear. Well, this is what pushing back looks like, just like this is what trying to strip power away from the establishment looks like."
He added, "This is what it looks like when you push back. It was never gonna be easy, and it was never gonna be pretty. Somebody is trying to save the Republican brand by defending it against all of these smears: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. Too many Republicans have been conditioned to go along with the allegation and to ask for exemption from it."
Reader Comments
Really, Sott.net? Rush Scumbag? I can't think of anyone dumber and more misinformed than this failed radio host with an audience of exactly two (elderly) people. You guys use to see the ones who see through bullshit.
"Confederate statues erected by Democrats," - WRONG! Confederate statues erected by CONSERVATIVES back when they WERE still Democrats, you know, way before the party realignment brought by the Republican party's decision to run the so called Southern Strategy over and over again which cause the Dixiecrats (racists) to LEAVE the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
A little bit of history and context, pelase? That is classic disinformation.
Also, not true that liberals are "fighting white people" - many of them are white people themselves. How can you publish such bullshit? They're just fighting the ones that are actually racist,
"Confederate statues erected by Democrats," - WRONG! Confederate statues erected by CONSERVATIVES back when they WERE still Democrats, you know, way before the party realignment brought by the Republican party's decision to run the so called Southern Strategy over and over again which cause the Dixiecrats (racists) to LEAVE the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
A little bit of history and context, pelase? That is classic disinformation.
Also, not true that liberals are "fighting white people" - many of them are white people themselves. How can you publish such bullshit? They're just fighting the ones that are actually racist,
Rush Limbaugh theorizes on why the GOP is allowing leftists to tear America apartConservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, during the Thursday airing of his nationally syndicated radio show, claimed that the GOP is standing aside while "leftists" destroy America. Limbaugh opened...