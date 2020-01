© Win McNamee/Getty Images/KJN

the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested on Thursday.Speaking at an event in London, Pompeo said that Britain's exit from the EU on January 31 would reduce barriers to trade between the two countries."What I'm optimistic about is that there were things that the United Kingdom was required to do as part of being a member of the EU and they will be able to do them differently now," Pompeo told an event alongside UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab."I think that's fantastic. I think that's fantastic for the United States. I think that's fantastic for the United Kingdom.Pompeo said that the UK would be at "the front of a line" for a new trade deal after Brexit."The last [US] administration had a policy of putting the UK at the back of the line [after Brexit]," he said. "We have a policy of putting the UK at the front of the line."During the recent election campaign, opposition Labour party leader Leaked UK government documents also revealed thatJohnson repeatedly denied during the campaign that either food standards or the National Health Service would be under threat in any deal with the US.