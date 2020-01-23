© AFP / Ludovic Marin



French President Emmanuel Macron gave Israeli police officers a tongue-lashing in Jerusalem, after the cops entered the French Church of St. Anne in the city's old quarter.Footage shared on social media captured the altercation, which took place during Macron's visit to the Crusader-era church on Wednesday."Everybody knows the rules!" Macron shouted, speaking English. "I don't like what you did in front of me. Go out!"At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the increased security was necessary following the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin a year earlier. Critics in the media disagreed, saying it was intendedof the city's historic quarter, where the vast majority of the population are Palestinian.The Church of St. Anne was built in the early 12th Century, on a site believed by crusaders to be the childhood home of the Virgin Mary. It fell into disrepair during the Ottoman rule of Palestine, and was eventually given back to Napoleon III by Sultan Abdulmecid I as a token of gratitude for French support during the Crimean War.and to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.