© SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images



Malaysian prime minister, Mahathir Mohammad , announced on Friday that his country is to open an accredited embassy to Palestine, Anadolu News Agency reported.Mohammad announced.Mohammad revealed that the embassy would be accredited to Palestine, and it would more freely facilitate the extension of aid to Palestinians.Addressing the 18th summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan,Leaders and representatives of at least 120 member countries of the NAM are meeting in Baku."I would also like to bring to this occasion the fate that awaits our poor Palestinian brothers. Palestine remains occupied by a brutal regime.Mohammad addedMeanwhile, he criticised Israel for its plans to annex parts of the West Bank, as well as claiming Jerusalem as its capital."Many western countries are supporting this move by relocating, or vowing to relocate, their embassies there. Malaysia does not agree with this," he explained.