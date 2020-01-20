violence women art

A woman walks past a poster showing a manipulated picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with bruises and scars, during the street art campaign Just Because I am a Woman by Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo, in downtown Milan.
An Italian artist looking to raise awareness of violence against women has unveiled a series of posters featuring doctored, roughed-up faces of top political figures such as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The "Just Because I am a Woman" campaign created by AleXsandro Palombo, which is currently on display in Milan, also features altered portraits of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French first lady Brigitte Macron.

"I am a victim of domestic abuse. I am paid less. I've experienced genital mutilation," reads a message underneath each of the posters, according to the BBC. "I do not have the right to dress as I want. I can't decide who I'm going to marry. I was raped."

The posters note that such violence against women does not differ between races, classes or religions, the BBC points out.

In a statement, Palombo said he created the posters "to illustrate the drama that affects millions of women throughout the world... with the aim of denouncing, raising awareness and obtaining a real response from institutions and politics."

It's not the first time Palombo has altered portraits of well-known figures to evoke a response.

In 2015, he rolled out a series of posters showing the doctored, battered faces of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, next to a message that "No woman is immune from domestic abuse."