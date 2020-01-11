© Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images



Johnson has consistently said he would refuse to do likewise regardless of electoral circumstances

Thousands of independence supporters have begun marching through the streets of Glasgow.The march is the first of eight planned for 2020 by the grassroots organisation All Under One Banner (AUOB) in what is likely to be a crucial year for the Scottish independence movement.Bradshaw told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel:AUOB, which says it is not aligned with any political party, will organise events across the country, in Peebles, Elgin, Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Edinburgh and again in Glasgow, with the next march planned for Arbroath in AprilThe march departed from Kelvingrove Park at 11.30am, and is heading to Glasgow Green, where it will end.On Thursday, organisers were forced to cancel a rally planned for the Green after forecasts of high winds resulted in safety concerns.The AUOB organiser Gary Kelly said that, before the weather warnings were in place, he had applied to Glasgow city council with. He said the programme of marches this year reflected a growing momentum for a second independence referendum.I'm really hopeful for an independence referendum this year, butbecause of the Holyrood election."During the general election campaign, the UK Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said if his party won it would consider granting the powers to hold a second referendum if there was a pro-independence majority after next year's Scottish parliament elections. BorisScotland's first minister, NicolaDescribing the SNP's success in the general election as an "unarguable mandate by any normal standard of democracy", Sturgeon also published a 38-page document titled Scotland's Right to Choose, to which Johnson has said he will give "careful consideration".On Thursday, the Guardian revealed that Scottish Labour was considering backing a second independence referendum in a reversal of policy by the party leader, Richard Leonard.Leonard wants to hold a special conference in May to decide Scottish Labour's position on a referendum, including the possibility of asking for a pro-federal option in a multi-option ballot.