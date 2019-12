In poetic irony, it was only Corbyn's socialist programme

that provided any hope of repairing the regional, national and cultural fault lines

To grasp the real meaning of the 12 December UK general election result is to understand the history of a state born in mercantilism and sustained by centuries of empire and colonialism.Allow me to explain.with England without their support, establishing thereby the Kingdom of Great Britain. This was reflected in the social unrest and riots that ensued in Scottish towns and cities both during the negotiations that brought into being the 1707 Act of Union, and upon its passage.For the ruling elites of both Scotland and England the union of both parliaments into one had demonstrable commercial and strategic benefits. The former had been left bankrupt after Scotland's failed attempt at establishing its own overseas colony in Darien (modern day Panama in Central America) in the late 17th century. In order to forestall national immiseration the need to gain access to England's overseas colonies was thereafter considered essential.Meanwhile the English were eager to prevent the possibility of Scotland being used as a staging ground for an invasion from the north by the French in the context of the War of the Spanish Succession that raged between 1701 and 1714., and was officially brought into the orbit of what would then be known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland in 1801.: hence the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of today.This necessary historical detour out of the way, here is where things start to bear relevance to Brexit.An unintended consequence of the Industrial Revolution, one that allowed Britain to go on and establish an empire which at its height covered a quarter of the globe, was the forging ofthat underpin the British state — namely the monarchy, House of Lords, and a network of private schools that have reared and churned out succeeding generations of the country's ruling class.British working class unity, meanwhile, was the product of the country's heavy industries — coal mining, steel, shipbuilding, etc. — and was expressed in common economic interests and struggles against a common enemy, the bosses and owners of those industries, in the context of the trade union movement. It also began to manifest politically with the formation of the Labour Party at the start of the 20th century.In tandem, forged over time, was a British national identity that was nourished by the countless wars the state's ruling elite unleashed and waged over the centuries of an empire that existed not to spread civilisation and modernity to the 'dark peoples' of the planet, as its proponents and apologists have always claimed, but as a juggernaut of exploitation, subjugation and oppression.In those countless colonial wars working class men were used as cannon fodder in a dynamic that has continued to the present day.Today, now, in consequence, the country's trade union movement, which once wielded considerable economic and political clout, is but a shadow of its former self .The remnants of this Blairite crew within Labour bear much responsibility for the party's disastrous showing in the election, having acted as an anti-Corbyn fifth column, determined in alignment with the country's Tory ruling media, political, and security establishment to prevent Corbyn entering Downing Street at all costIn so doing,Both did so again in the 2019 general election, with Corbyn's message of social and economic justice failing to penetrate the fog of emotion, rooted not in class but national and cultural identity, surrounding the Brexit-Remain divide.The result of the election, which, confirms that what was once the United Kingdom is now the dis-United Kingdom, with those previously mentioned national and regional differences informing its peoples' identities and worldview over the identity of class to an extent previously unseen.Karl Marx reminds us that: "To call upon people to give up their illusions about their condition, is to call upon them to give up a condition that requires illusions.""A reactionary," the great postwar Labour left icon Nye Bevan once said, "is a man walking backwards with his face to the future." Surveying a political class presently engaged in ripping itself apart over Brexit, who could argue otherwise?End.