13 injured as Maine pileup closes parts of Interstate 95
Tue, 07 Jan 2020 19:38 UTC
At least 13 people were hurt in the collision, according to the Associated Press, including one with a serious injury. No deaths were reported, Maine State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland told the AP.
A Life Flight helicopter landed in the road, north of the crash site, which was about 16 miles west of Bangor, to fly the seriously injured to a Bangor hospital, the State Police said on its Facebook page.
then it just finally stopped," Sid Bizeau, a driver who was involved in the pileup, told WMTW.com.
Blinding sun may have caused the first crash about 7:45 a.m., and then several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction, the State Police said.
Bangor had 0.7 inches of snow Monday and 0.6 inches Sunday. The low Tuesday morning was around 10 degrees.
A 30-mile stretch of the interstate from Newport, Maine, to Bangor reopened after being closed for several hours while authorities cleaned up the crash.
State troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation redirected hundreds of motorists who were stranded behind the crash site to a place they could turn their cars around.
Maine Forest Rangers and a ranger helicopter also assisted at the scene.
