The University of British Columbia is being threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a speaking engagement featuring conservative U.S. journalist Andy Ngo discussing Antifa violence.Sponsored by The Free Speech Club, the event had been given the green light to take place on Jan. 29, but on Dec. 20 the university suddenly cancelled the talk citing safety and security concerns."The decision is unreasonable," said JCCF staff lawyer Marty Moore in a demand letter to UBC president Santa Ono.Antifa activists are self-described communist anarchists who have used. They typically dress in black, sometimes carry clubs, and wear masks to hide their faces.Ron Holton, the chief risk officer at UBC, said in an email to The Epoch Times that based on a risk assessment that is done for every event booking, the Jan. 20 event couldn't go on."The assessment in this case determined the safety and security of UBC students, staff, and infrastructure was at risk if the event was allowed to proceed," Holton said, adding that it was cancelled in order to "safeguard the safety and security of our community."Angelo Isidorou, executive director of The Free Speech Club, said he's surprised by the cancellation given the generally receptive attitude to free speech on campus, with other events that might have been deemed contentious getting approval, including a talk by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro in 2018."In every event we have ever hosted that is controversial, we are consulted by the school and asked to employ security. This time, I fully expected to get a similar call, but instead they outright just cancelled," he said in an interview.Going forward, he thinks legal action might be necessary in the fight for free speech.Justifying taking the university to court if it fails to reinstate the event, Moore said in an interview that there are multiple legal bases on which UBC can be challenged for its decision to cancel, including the fact that, as a public body, it "has a duty under administrative law to make its decisions reasonably.""If UBC had safety concerns, it did not communicate them to The Free Speech Club or make any efforts to address such concerns," he adds. "Rather, UBC cancelled the event outright."