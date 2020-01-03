© Christophe Archambault / AFP



A man who stabbed three people at a park in a Paris suburb, killing one, has been 'neutralized' by police, according to the local mayor. The attacker reportedly lashed out at passersby at random.BFMTV says the incident happened around 2pm in Hautes-Bruyeres Park, in Villejuif. Police confirmed that an operation was underway in the area, and asked people to avoid the area.According to some reports, police checked if the man was carrying any explosives, but none was found at the scene.It's not clear what his motives were, or if he had any accomplices.Hay-les-Roses Mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, told reporters that one person had been killed in the attack, and the suspect was shot as he moved towards a nearby shopping center. Two others were injured.Secretary General of the SGP-FO Police Unit Yves Lefebvre said the officers "reacted in self-defense" in shooting the man.