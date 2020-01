© unknown

The U.S. airstrikes on Kata'ib Hizbullah units in Iraq

"Yesterday's attacks guarantee that all U.S. troops will have to leave Iraq and will thereby also lose their supply lines to Syria. One wonders if that was the real intent of those strikes".

It did work in the past. You don't have the intellectual capability to imagine any other approach. Because you sincerely believe that violence always solves all problems (as in the German saying "Wenn es mit Gewalt nicht geht, dann geht es mit mehr Gewalt")

Russia deploys the Avangard (and more)

Conclusion: two diametrically opposed approaches to security

to turn allies into friends, turn friends into partners, turn partners into neutrals and turn neutrals into enemies, and the Russian plan is to turn enemies into neutrals, turn neutrals into partners, turn partners into friends and turn friends into allies.

The end of the year is often a time of relative calm when the various parties to a conflict take a moment off, even when they declare nothing of the sort publicly (there are, of course, exceptions to this rule of thumb, such as the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979).Another rule of thumb says that,and this turned out to be very true in both cases: the Russians did more of what they have done all year long, as did the Americans. Specifically:Let's take a look at the implications and consequences of these two events.First, just to clarify,The word "Hezbollah/Hizbullah" simply means "party of God" and Kata'ib Hizbullah simply means "Brigades of the Party of God". Yes, both groups have similar names and they are both Shia. Kata'ib Hizbullah probably aims at becoming an Iraqi version of Hezbollah, and while they even have a similar flag,Kata'ib Hizbullah was created as a direct response to the U.S. invasion of Iraq (whereas Hezbollah in Lebanon was blow-back from the Israeli invasion of Lebanon).This being said, there is no doubt in my mind thatand especially the total(and when I say "subservience" I am being polite, really). The best example of such cooperation is the support the Yemeni Houthis get from Iran (but "support" is not the same as "proxy", and Iran had nothing to do with the devastating Houthi counter-strikes against the KSA).I won't go into the details of the recent strike, especially since "b" on Moon of Alabama already has done a very good job analyzing it . What I will do is simply suggest an answer to the rhetorical question "b" asks at the end of his analysis:My personal opinion is thatFurthermore, far from suggesting that this latest expression of the hatred of the Iraqi people for Uncle Shmuel will result in a withdrawal, we already see the exact opposite happening: not only has the US announced thatbut it has also announced that another 4,000 troops might also be send to the region to the immense joy of its Israeli overlords who can't wait for a US attack on Iran (how nice that the "only democracy in the Middle-East" is always cheering for as much violence and wars as possible).Does that look like a preparation for withdrawal to you?Finally, there is also Donald The Great with his usual garden variety of empty threats like this wonderful tweet:And, sure enough, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quickly replied:andAnd, frankly, why would they?As Ayatollah Ali Khamenei correctly pointed out - there is nothing much the US can do about what is taking place all over the Middle-East; except, of course, starting a war which the US will most definitely lose (Hollywood inspired delusions of invincibility notwithstanding).Furthermore, far from being a strike to justify a withdrawal, this strike was aimed at bullying the Iraqi people into submission and acceptance of the lawless and thug-like behavior of the US in their country. Simply put, Pompeo & Co. did what Uncle Shmuel always does when they do not know what to do: they crudely decided to use brute force with the goal of terrorizing their adversaries into submission.You might object that this strategy has not worked in decades, and you would be right. But here is the catch:by doubling-down, again and again. This mental block is called, "la fuite en avant" in French, which can be translated as a flight forward: that is what you do when all you can do is what got you into serious trouble in the first place, because:as a result of its own internal contradictions and its inability to evolve to a higher level of functioning. This inherent corrosiveness within the Empire does not require an external enemy, it destroys itself due to its very nature.There are rumors that Trump wants to get rid of Pompeo , but I don't believe them. Assuming that these rumors are true in the first place, are they linked to the recent air strikes or is this an expression of Trump's comparative benevolence? Again, I doubt it. Trump is already blaming Iran for the fact that the US embassy in Iraq was attacked by large crowds of US-hating Iraqis Finally, and just as pathologically dysfunctional, is the fact that the only "solution" the leaders of the Empire could devise to the current crisis is to send in even more forces to reinforce the huge embassy compound in Baghdad. Obviously, Uncle Shmuel can't even begin to imagine a strategy not solely predicated on violence.This clearly shows that the expression,still fully applies to the rulers of the US.Now let's take a look at how Russia ended the yearRemember how after Putin's famous speech, the so-called "Russia specialists" declared that all these weapons did not exist, that they were all just computer animations?Well, now probably the most exotic and "incredible" weapon mentioned by Putin (the Avangard) is fully operational and on combat duty Still, there remains a tiny minority which do not believe the "Russian hype", despite an unambiguous report by the GAO which clearly states that "There are no existing counter-measures" against hypersonic weapons, and who will only admit the existence of these weapon systems if they get vaporized by them. But what do these Russian weapons (especially the Mach 10+ Kinzhal and the Mach 27+ Avangard ) mean for the rest of us?because it it yet another sign that Russia is now fully prepared for war, including total nuclear war. To put it differently, all the hopes that the U.S. had regarding the development of an ABM system which could stop a Russian counter-strike (following a U.S. attack) are now gone.. Thus, in theory, this new reality ought to deter even the craziest folks at the Pentagon, CIA, NSA and White House.On the other hand, however, this is not good news, becauseWhy? Because of the tricky issue of first-strike stability.I can state categorically that Russia will never deliberately start a war, least of all against the US (the Russians understand that Russia could never escape a US counter-strike, even if delivered by the comparatively old US nuclear triad), but that is not an assumption the Pentagon's force planners can make. Simply put, Burevestnik (nuclear powered infinite range cruise missile) first strike stability (for a detailed discussion see here ). For the time being, only one ICBM regiment has been outfitted with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles while the Burevestnik is still in the late stages of testing. But we also know that three more regiments are scheduled to receive the Avangard in the near future while the testing and evaluation of the Burevestnik is near completion (in spite of a possible recent accident). Once ready, this missile will probably be deployed in large numbers.Alas, at this point in time, the U.S. leaders show no interest in any such treaty. Worse, the New Start Treaty will soon lapse I suppose that in the demented political culture of the US any kind of treaty with Russia is a "sign of weakness" and is therefore "unpatriotic". Still, first strike stability is one of those things which, along with cooperation in space, self-evidently benefits both nations (not to mention the rest of the planet) and, therefore, almost any strategic arms limitation/reduction would be highly desirable (the one exception to this rule would be a dramatic reduction in the number of deliverable warheads, even by both sides, which would threaten also first strike stability; see here and here for a discussion).Finally, Russia ended the year byThis class of subs, arguably the most advanced on the planet, can function as both a nuclear attack and a missile attack submarine: it has eight torpedo tubes as well as ten vertical missile launch silos which can launch all sorts of missiles, including hypersonic ones. Most amazingly,(the latest Virginia-class sub has a crew of 134). The Yasen-M is truly an amazing submarine, the big question now is how many of those Russia will be able to build? Probably not enough to really please the Russian force planners, but probably enough to create yet another major headache for the USN.What is crucial to understand here is that the Avangard, the Yasen-M and all the other weapons systems Russia has deployed (the Avangards, Zirkons, Bastions, Sarmats, Pereswets, Burevestniks, Poseidons etc.are but the tip of a much bigger iceberg:Will that be enough to shock the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire out of their delusions or grandeur and invincibility?I honestly don't know. I hope that it will. But, frankly, I am not sure. Listening to the likes of Trump, Pompeo, Bolton and the rest of these ignorant and self-deluded clowns, not to mention the English language corporate media, I don't feel very reassured, to put it mildly. Let us pray that the actual deep-state decision makers can still discriminate between feel-good propaganda for the masses and the actual reality out there.This kind of manic aggression towards the entire planet is what passes for "looking presidential" in the current US political doxa.(remember Dukakis cruising around in a M-1 tank or Dubya landing on a carrier with "Mission Accomplished" in the background?). Not that I am excusing Trump in any way: no adult leader of a nuclear superpower should even think issuing such silly but nonetheless most dangerous threats towards any other sovereign country, never mind another nuclear superpower. But let's be honest here:As I have said many times, at this point the problem is not the man (or woman) in the White House,The year 2020 will be dominated by the (frankly treacherous) attempts of the Dems to subvert the US Constitution and overthrow Trump. Like many others, I predict that this will boomerang into the Dems collective face and will yield a landslide victory for Trump (the Democratic Party is at least as unreformable as the US political system). Externally, Trump will probably continue to simultaneously threaten the EU, Russia, China, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela, Mexico, Turkey, etc. and the entire worldwide Muslim community. Basically, the US believes that it can simultaneously threaten, sanction and otherwise bully (or even attack), most of the countries on the planet and prevail. To call this delusional is an understatement.This is best illustrated by the compromise deal reached with the EU and the Ukraine on gas: Russia yielded to some of the Ukrainian demands solely in order to show support for the EU which is now slowly showing signs of truly getting fed-up with the endless stream of threats and demands coming from across the Atlantic.The Germans and the French, in particular, seemed to have finally(!) realized that they gained nothing and lost a lot in their subservience to the US . The Russian plan is quite simple, really: show the EU that Russia has more than enough force to smash any US/NATO/EU attacking force while, at the same time, indicating thatThis being said, Russia will only agree to relatively minor compromises, simply becausebut in the South, North and East and, especially, China (quick reminder: the top exports of Russia are crude petroleum ($96.6B), refined petroleum ($58.4B), petroleum gas ($19.8B), coal briquettes ($16.1B) and wheat ($7.93B); the top export destinations of Russia are China ($39.1B), the Netherlands ($27.7B), Germany ($19.9B), Belarus ($18.5B) and the United States ($15.4B).] Yes, the EU is still important to Russia, but not a top priority anymore.How can all this be summed up?Well, and paraphrasing a famous quote by Foreign Minister Lavrov, we could say thatI will let you decide which of these two plans is viable and which one is not.I wish you all the best in 2020, especially peace.