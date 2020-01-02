© Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev

Companies targeted by Western sanctions will have an opportunity to list their bonds, as Russia plans to create a special stock exchange in 2020 to bolster its national capital markets.The launch was initially scheduled for December but was then postponed to January, according to Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev. The official explained that the ministry needed more time to finish the platform.The newly created stock market for sanctioned companies will not work the same way as a classic stock exchange, believes Anton Bakhtin, investment strategist with Premier BCS."It is not the type of platform that will likely attract new investors, but there are investors already interested in those companies and they get a new [financial] instrument," he said. He added that companies could issue stocks for certain backers, while foreign investors are likely to avoid participating in it due to Western sanctions."Those investors who would dare to buy sanctioned financial assets are likely to be targeted by US sanctions regardless of the size of transactions," the analyst said.While analysts note that it is not clear so far how exactly the platform will work, it could become a face-saving instrument for companies targeted by sanctions, according to debt market analyst at Ivolga Capital Ilya Grigoriev.