President Donald Trump nixed nearly 100 environmental regulations during his first three years in office, effectively rolling back much of his Democratic predecessor's environmental legacy.The president rolled back more than 90 environmental rules and regulations, The New York Times reported in December. The NYT relied on an analysis from Harvard Law School Columbia Law School and other sources to keep tabs on Trump's numbers during his time in office.The NYT's list includes regulations that are officially reversed and rollbacks still in progress."First a delay rule to buy some time, and then a final substantive rule," McCoy told The NYT.The Environmental Protection Agency rolled out a replacement plan in June, called the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule , which asks states to improve coal plant efficiency. Critics said the agency does not do enough to enforce the rule.California's ability in September to set more stringent emissions standards for cars and light trucks.More than 50 coal companies have filed for bankruptcy or shuttered their doors since 2016, when Trump was inaugurated.