Causes Behind Oil-Rich West's Ire

'We Must Try to Carry Out Transition to Green Economy in the West'

Wexit, the combination of "exit" and "Western", is a movement in Canada calling upon the country's crude-producing regions to bid farewell to the rest of the country and live on their own. Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Sheila Copps has explained what's behind the group's agenda.Trudeau, who is well aware of Wexit, tasked Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former minister of foreign affairs and "a native Albertan", to tackle the problem. While she admitted that "the election sent a message from the West" and said the federal government was ready "listening really really hard", she fell short of providing details on Ottawa's plans.On 4 November, Wexit Alberta filed paperwork with Elections Canada in a bid to become a registered party.According to her, the group should rather be called "Prexit", as it covers only the oil-rich provinces of the Canadian prairies, and not the entire western part of the country.The discontent started to grow under the Conservative Party's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2006 - 2015) who promised to make Canada an "energy superpower" but failed to build the Keystone XL pipeline and eventually suspended the country's other energy projects amid the oil prices slump in 2014.The former official recalls that under Harper, Conservatives, who commands support in the oil-rich province of Alberta, had not passed a single oil project failing to adopt the country's environment protection standards."[However], this province is still rich, only a bit less than before", Copps remarks."If you drive to Calgary, you'll see more SUVs than in any other city in Canada".The Wexit leaders are openly opposing Trudeau's economic and climate policies calling him "Western Canada's arch nemesis".According to Copps, Wexit is stemming from the country's right-wing movement. She recalls that prior to the emergence of the group, Canada Proud, a conservative advocacy entity, was founded in Alberta."There was an organisation called Canada Proud that registered and set up four branches. It all started in Alberta, then spread to Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. And the money came mostly from the Manning Foundation, but the operation was supposedly directed against the liberals during the election", she presumes.On 29 October, Canada Proud called upon "eastern politicians" to "take Wexit seriously", adding that "the future of our country is at stake" in one of its Facebook posts.The question then arises as to how the new Trudeau government is going to calm the Wexit movement down. According to the former minister of ecology, Ottawa is likely to play the pipeline expansion card."They will continue to extend the Trans Mountain pipeline, which will at least help raise prices slightly in Alberta and Saskatchewan", she says. "All income from these investments should go towards the development of a green economy. We must try to carry out the transition to a green economy in these provinces".