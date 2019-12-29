© GETTY



Britain has set a hard deadline of December 2020 for reaching a new trade deal with the EU. But the European Commission President said both sides needed to seriously think about whether this is enough time to negotiate a new trade deal and work out agreements about a series of other issues. Ms Von der Leyen told French daily newspaper Les Echos: "It would be reasonable to evaluate the situation mid-year and then, if necessary, agree on extending the transition period."In separate comments to German magazine Der Spiegel, Ms Von der Leyen added the UK's departure deadline on December 31 "worries her a lot."She said: "That worries me a lot, because time is extremely short for the mass of issues that have to be negotiated."Ms Von der Leyen told Der Spiegel that on security and defence: "Both sides are now striving for close cooperation."But Mr Johnson hit back that he will not back down by insisting the transition will end on at the end of December 2020.A UK government spokesman said on Friday: "The Prime Minister has been clear that we will not be extending the Implementation Period."Both the EU and the UK committed to agreeing a future partnership by the end of 2020 in the Political Declaration and have agreed to work with great energy to achieve this."Mr Johnson won a solid parliamentary majority in the general election earlier this month.This helped him push a Brexit withdrawal deal through Parliament.The Brexit bill contained amendments that bar the government from extending the transition period beyond 2020.Under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty rule book, which governs how countries leave the bloc, any new extension to the departure process must be agreed by June 30 2020.As the leader of the executive commission, Ms von der Leyen is in charge of the EU institution responsible for Brexit talks and negotiating trade deals on behalf of member countries.The EU is also reportedly planning to threaten to block the City of London's access to European markets if Boris Johnson does not agree close alignment with the EU, according to The Times.A diplomatic source told the newspaper EU negotiators would use the threat of restricting or limiting access to financial data as "leverage" during their talks.Mr Johnson is also said to be looking to sign a "Canada-style" Free Trade Agreement with the EU, covering trade between the UK and all 27 EU nations.If he is is unable to agree a deal within 11 months, the UK may leave with no deal.