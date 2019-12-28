Puppet Masters
Interview with William Binney: Russiagate, impeachment and British meddling in US elections
21st Century Wire
Wed, 25 Dec 2019 00:00 UTC
This week, UK Column's Mike Robinson spoke with former NSA Technical Director, William Binney, about new forensic findings which strongly indicate that the DNC emails from 2016 were leaked to WikiLeaks and not hacked, as well as evidence of likely CIA or clandestine involvement with the online cut-out 'Guccifer 2.0', and evidence of British interference in the 2016 election, as well as perspectives on UkraineGate and the hysterical Impeachment circus on Capital Hill, Russiagate and UK, not Russian, interference in the US election process. Watch:
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Lawyer who helped free wrongly convicted killed by vehicle
- Snow continues to batter Mexico's northern regions
- Netanyahu's son calls for British diplomats to be expelled from Israel
- What does deploying Russia's hypersonic warheads mean for arms race? Avangard changes everything!
- If FBI's contempt for the law goes unchallenged, its abuses will get worse
- Interview with William Binney: Russiagate, impeachment and British meddling in US elections
- Newsweek gags journalist who commented on MSM silence of OPCW Douma scandal
- Rocket attack on Iraqi base kills US civilian contractor, multiple servicemen injured
- Russia, Ukraine to drop reciprocal claims, lift asset seizures in new gas transit agreement
- Sweden's DM Peter Hultqvist blames massive military buildup on Russia
- If banks are celebrating 'record high stocks' why are they slashing nearly 80,000 jobs?
- Lee Mendelson, the producer who brought "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to tv & wrote the lyrics to its song, "Christmas Time Is Here," died on Christmas day
- World Snow Wrap, Dec 27 - dumping in Southern California, more on the way in British Columbia
- Another woman comes forward with Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse claim
- 'Democratic talks to replace club interests': UNGA approves Russian-drafted resolution against cybercrime despite US opposition
- Creepy: Colleges using cellphone data to track students, monitor attendance, judge mental health
- US plans to conduct cyberwar against Russia in retaliation for unproven election meddling
- Guardian, Atlantic contributor acts as a Syrian terrorist mouthpiece on Twitter, and if you don't like it you're a Russian stooge
- Mural of Tina Turner is defaced with a red swastika outside a North Carolina record store
- Freedom Flotilla will make its 35th attempt to sail to Gaza in 2020
- What does deploying Russia's hypersonic warheads mean for arms race? Avangard changes everything!
- If FBI's contempt for the law goes unchallenged, its abuses will get worse
- Interview with William Binney: Russiagate, impeachment and British meddling in US elections
- Newsweek gags journalist who commented on MSM silence of OPCW Douma scandal
- Rocket attack on Iraqi base kills US civilian contractor, multiple servicemen injured
- Russia, Ukraine to drop reciprocal claims, lift asset seizures in new gas transit agreement
- Sweden's DM Peter Hultqvist blames massive military buildup on Russia
- 'Democratic talks to replace club interests': UNGA approves Russian-drafted resolution against cybercrime despite US opposition
- US plans to conduct cyberwar against Russia in retaliation for unproven election meddling
- Meddling: Soros-backed propaganda org promotes deceptive timeline for Trump impeachment case
- Israeli doctors are enablers in Israel's intelligence agency torture industry
- Intel probe may put CIA's 'Bloody Gina' and AG Barr on collision course
- Zelensky says prisoner swap supposed to happen tomorrow, Dec. 29
- 'We will not be lectured': Russia stands by Putin calling pro-Hitler Polish WWII ambassador a 'bastard and anti-Semitic pig'
- Libyan National Army set for major battles in Tripoli after taking control of roads to airport
- Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Alexandria Patriarchate over recognition of Ukraine's breakaway church
- Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels
- 'Pack of lies' on behalf of Al-Qaeda: Security experts rip into 'Douma chemical attack' probe after latest OPCW leak
- The Empire sets 30-day deadline for European contractors to withdraw from Nord Stream 2 gas project: Obey immediately or face sanctions
- Libya: Erdogan's power play and what it means to the tangled conflict - UPDATE
- Lawyer who helped free wrongly convicted killed by vehicle
- Netanyahu's son calls for British diplomats to be expelled from Israel
- If banks are celebrating 'record high stocks' why are they slashing nearly 80,000 jobs?
- Lee Mendelson, the producer who brought "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to tv & wrote the lyrics to its song, "Christmas Time Is Here," died on Christmas day
- Another woman comes forward with Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse claim
- Creepy: Colleges using cellphone data to track students, monitor attendance, judge mental health
- Guardian, Atlantic contributor acts as a Syrian terrorist mouthpiece on Twitter, and if you don't like it you're a Russian stooge
- Mural of Tina Turner is defaced with a red swastika outside a North Carolina record store
- Freedom Flotilla will make its 35th attempt to sail to Gaza in 2020
- Russian news agency claims explosion at apartment building in Magnitogorsk was terror attack, not gas leak
- Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oil field
- Anti-Semites everywhere! Second Jewish cemetery vandalized in a month in Slovakia
- The Republic of Ireland: a model for the world?
- Families of workers killed in Afghanistan suing US military contractors for funding terrorism by bribing Taliban militants
- A big and bizarre drone mystery is unfolding in rural Colorado
- Jordan Peterson finds an unlikely readership in China, even after censors stripped away entire sections of his book
- Happy Kwanzaa! The holiday brought to you by the FBI
- UK economy faces weakest growth since second world war
- Daesh beheads 11 Nigerian Christians in barbaric 'revenge for Baghdadi's death'
- Oops for Google Apps? Huawei seeks an alliance with other Chinese firms to push US giant out of Asia
- Decoding the Boar in ancient stone sculptures
- Large-scale feasts at ancient capital of Ulster drew crowds from across Iron Age Ireland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified after 56 years: JFK was engaged in 'existential' battle with Israel over its nuclear weapons program
- Mexico: New Mayan palace discovered in Yucatán
- 'We are living upon the wreckage of former worlds' - Randall Carlson
- Laos: Ghastly legacy of American 'freedom and democracy'
- The rise and fall of Nicolae Ceausescu, "the Romanian fuehrer"
- 5,000-year-old human skeleton found in China with 'extremely rare' form of dwarfism
- Massive magnetic anomaly discovered near ancient stone circles in Scotland
- Poland wanted to 'erect magnificent monument' to honor Hitler's plan to send Jews to Africa - Putin cites WWII archives
- Fossilized roots are revealing the nature of 385-million-year-old forests
- Birch bark tar was used in medieval England
- 7,000 year old "sea wall" in Israel lost to Neolithic sea level rise
- Filmmaker Frank Capra: The battle against Hollywood and the Deep State in the Cold War Era
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Are megalithic solstice sites older than we think?
- How Mossad's attempt to smuggle Jews out of Ethiopia ended in rape, torture and imprisonment
- Israel's takeover of Hebron forges ahead
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Best Thing About Communism Was The Jokes
- 'Epilepsy demon' discovered on 2,700-year-old clay tablet in Iraq
- Operation Fast and Furious: Forgotten history of the ATF's gunwalking scandal
- Despite biotech firm's assurances genetically modified mosquitoes are breeding in Brazil
- Super-Kamiokande: A neutrino detector
- DNA tests can't tell you your race
- Skynet going live soon? - Brain-like functions emerging in a metallic nanowire network
- Falling Felines: The surprisingly complicated physics of why cats always land on their feet
- 'Impossible to open by itself': Display dome covering Chelyabinsk meteorite mysteriously lifts up
- Forces from Earth's spin may spark earthquakes and volcanic eruptions
- Unique interaction in Earth's magnetosphere causes new type of auroras
- New way to solve quadratic equations
- 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse on Boxing Day 2019
- Intelligent design 3.0 and advancing the tipping point
- Russian astrophysicists claim there's NO DARK ENERGY in bold new theory
- Organic crop practices affect long-term soil health
- 'Ring of 5' scientists tracked plume of unverified Russian nuclear accident to source
- Astronomers discover exoplanets with the density of cotton candy
- 'Iron Snow' detected by soundwaves in Earth's Core
- Genetics a poor predictor of risk for most diseases, study suggests
- Betelgeuse is "fainting" but it's not about to go supernova - probably
- NASA detects new kind of magnetic explosion on the Sun
- Scientists discover Bowhead whales could have been swimming around the Arctic for 268 years
- Snow continues to batter Mexico's northern regions
- World Snow Wrap, Dec 27 - dumping in Southern California, more on the way in British Columbia
- Severe storm hits Rwanda's capital Kigali killing 12
- Delhi faces second-coldest December in 100 years as northern India shivers in record cold spell
- 5 mountain lion attacks on dogs in a week in Idaho with 3 killed
- Prolonged cold spell in northern India blamed on 'unusual Western disturbance weather pattern'
- Winter storm blankets Southern California mountain resorts with up to 3 feet of fresh snow
- Lightning bolt kills 2, injures 3 in Bogor, Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Southern Hemisphere drought connection between Southern Africa and Australia
- Unique halo, sundog combination illuminates a frosty sky in St. Louis, Missouri
- Video shows smoke and lava spewing from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in Christmas Day eruption
- National Weather Service confirms rare tornado hit Ventura Harbor area, California
- 'Three suns' phenomena appears in sky over Khorgas city in western China
- Man dies after attack by pack of 10 dogs in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
- Chile: 200 homes destroyed as wildfires tear through Valparaiso on Christmas Eve
- Loud bang, flash of light shocks Merseyside, England - UPDATE: Thunder and lightning caught on camera... in DECEMBER?!
- 'Never seen that before': Birds falling 'dead' from trees during extreme heatwave in Australia
- World's tallest geyser breaks eruption record, stunning Yellowstone visitors, scientists
- Sinkhole swallows 4 people in Nanning, China
- Twin monster cyclones rolling across the North Atlantic on Christmas day
- Meteor fireball flying through sky caught on doorbell camera in Hamden, Connecticut
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Greenville County, South Carolina
- Loud boom shakes houses, damages window in San Juan Islands, Washington
- NASA announces two asteroids will pass by Earth on Christmas and the day after
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Phoenix, Arizona
- Video shows stunning meteor fireball light up sky over Houston, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks through night sky over Alabama
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Access to Homeopathy threatened by latest FDA action
- Research suggests many diagnosed with ADHD may not actually have a 'Disorder'
- A key area of the brain is smaller in women on the pill
- Can intermittent fasting help you lose weight and improve your health?
- Measles scaremongering: Health officials warn of exposures at five major US airports
- Vaccine fail! Despite 100% vaccination rate, Texas school closes due to whooping cough outbreak
- Popular sleep guide riddled with scientific and factual errors might give you insomnia
- Teens 'overwhelmingly' engage with junk food brands' propaganda on social media
- Flesh-eating bacteria kills 7 in San Diego, linked to black tar heroin
- New oral polio vaccine to BYPASS key clinical trials as vaccine caused outbreaks overtake wild polio
- Indonesia the latest country hit by African Swine Fever outbreak
- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for social anxiety may have a protective effect on cells
- Still want a flu shot? Since 1980s this US government agency has paid over $4 Billion for vaccine-related injuries and death
- FDA cracks down on CBD oil
- Asthma severity linked to microbiome of upper airway
- Boys born underweight 'more likely to have infertility problems'
- Air pollution interventions can rapidly improve public health
- Ex-NHS psychologists warn children are being over-diagnosed, over-medicated for gender dysphoria, staff fear being branded 'transphobic'
- The benefits of reading books compared to reading from screens
- Eating out is hammering Americans' savings and contributing to the expanding waistlines of millions
- Summarizing the evidence for sex differences in cognition
- Richard Dawkins discovers his ideal idiom and audience
- Want to change your life? Ditch New Year's Resolutions for habit tracking
- The ripple effects of expressing gratitude
- Vagus Nerve: The mysterious nerve network that quiets pain and stress — and may defeat disease
- The Art and Science of Tricking Your Brain: What the research says about 'fake it til you make it'
- Best of the Web: Three Stoic lessons from a galaxy far, far away
- Men think they are better liars says new research
- 'Gay gene' ruled out as biggest ever study on genetics and sexuality shows environment is major factor in homosexuality
- How to gracefully, but firmly, say No!
- The language of emotion: Cultural variation and universal structure across different populations
- Competition or Cooperation: Which one works best for you?
- Do you happen to be suffering from Enjoyment Anxiety?
- The emotional languages of a happy relationship
- Cat whisperer: A few special people can read feline expressions
- Best of the Web: The ideas that bring harm and weaken the minds and emotions of my generation
- Best of the Web: Ice baths and deep breaths: How 'rewilding' myself left me feeling superhuman
- God Fearers: An Open Letter to Christian Readers of Jordan Peterson & Roger Scruton
- "The cost of sanity, in this society, is a certain level of alienation"
- New research suggests anthropomorphising your emotions can help you control them
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
Christmas trees in Homs, Syria, December 2019
Quote of the Day
Show me the elephant the blind man has seen, and only then will I believe that you have really seen a fly.
- Mullah Nassr Eddin
Recent Comments
Linda May, Not to be the bearer of bad news, but I am sad to report that, apparently, B Bub's boot tips are pointin' skyward, and he's a singing...
Unfortunately for all of us, Big Pharma owns both the media and the government. They will get what they want, and they also want to have exclusive...
I think everyone needs to smile ;) [Link]
It is difficult to explain to western people precisely how "wealthy" Russia really is. The average American intellect tends to understand concepts...
We have a greying population and a pensions timebomb like so many advanced economies. Yeah, because of much of the 'progress' the author loves so...