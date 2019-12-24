Society's Child
Why Trump supporters are not protesting in the streets over impeachment
Epoch Times
Sun, 22 Dec 2019 07:57 UTC
A President of the United States got impeached, only the third time in history, and hardly anyone outside the DC-beltway bubble was paying attention or cared about it.
Far from building public support for impeaching President Donald Trump, the Democratic leadership's partisan and unfair hearings in the House of Representatives caused most Americans to tune it all out and stop paying attention.
After it was over, and the vote had been taken on the two articles of impeachment, members of the news media were seen commenting to each other how strange it seemed there were no impeachment protests at the capital. Several of these media reporters seemed to think that the lack of protests demonstrates widespread support for Trump's impeachment. This is nonsense.
If Trump's tens of millions of supporters had any real sense that a genuine threat loomed to remove him from office, this past month and a half would've gone quite differently.
When the denizens of the left are upset about something, there are mass protests, often accompanied by rioting, vandalism, violence, and arrests. The Antifa rioting in many major American cities following Trump's election victory and then again at his inauguration and afterward were ample demonstration of this characteristic of the American left.
But the American right is not like the American left. This impeachment spectacle did not result in mass protests at the nation's capital. No stores were looted, no bank windows were smashed, no police officers were ducking rocks or bottles. Not a single person appears to have been arrested for anything impeachment-related as the weeks of closed and then open hearings continued.
So although Trump supporters were certainly not happy at having to watch this impeachment theater, their frustrations did not boil over. That's because everyone knew, with the possible exception of the more rabid corners of the left's base, that none of this was real.
It is understood that once these bogus impeachment articles are sent to the Senate to be the basis for a trial to determine if Trump shall be removed from office, Mitch McConnell and the GOP senators who control that body fully intend to acquit him.
Because they have known this all along, the Democratic leadership is presently refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying they will not do so until McConnell demonstrates he will run a "fair" trial of the President.
The spectacle of the same Democrats who orchestrated what amounted to a secret Star Chamber in the House basement loudly complaining about not being able to dictate the terms of the Senate trial is deliciously funny.
Watching Nancy Pelosi, Jerrold Nadler, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer rage that the Senate trial won't be "fair" because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won't run it as they demand is the height of hypocrisy.
There was nothing fair about that travesty Schiff orchestrated in the House basement for the first two weeks or the sham hearings that Nadler presided over.
You Can't Reelect That Impeached President!
The Democrat strategy is to spend the next eleven months claiming to the American people that they should not even seriously consider reelecting an impeached President.
And should Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg be forced into retirement due to health reasons before this next election, it will also be claimed that the American people simply cannot allow an impeached President to nominate her successor.
This is the strategy of an increasingly desperate party that knows Trump and the GOP have a distinct and growing advantage over them right now as the country heads into the new year.
Nowhere is the advantage of the GOP more evident than in fundraising, where Trump is leading the Republicans to new donation records. The Republican party raised a whopping $20.6 million in November, according to Federal Election Commission data obtained by the Fox News network. The Republican National Committee went on to state this is the best November in the Party's history, which means this historical record was set by GOP donors while the impeachment hearings were underway.
It is becoming increasingly apparent that the Democrats' impeachment stunt has fired up the GOP and Trump's base is rallying to the cause of returning him and the GOP to full control of Washington.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party's own fundraising lags far behind. Their October numbers were absolutely abysmal, with only $6.7 million on hand while carrying over $7 million in debt.
Unlike in 2016 where Trump was asking the voters to put him into the White House based on their trusting promises of what he would do as president, in 2020 Trump will have a full four-year record of accomplishments to point to as he makes his case to be reelected.
So as strange as this observation might seem to those who get their news from the DNC Media Complex, as Trump is impeached by rabid partisan Democrats frantic to reverse their political fortunes, he is actually growing stronger and is poised for a most unique reelection campaign, the likes of which this country has never before witnessed.
Whatever Democrats believed the results would be of this impeachment debacle, it's clear at this point they made a massive miscalculation. Far from following the left's path of civil unrest and protest, Trump supporters will be inspired to send their message to Washington on Nov. 3, 2020.
Brian Cates is a writer based in South Texas and the author of "Nobody Asked For My Opinion...But Here It Is Anyway!" He can be reached on Twitter @drawandstrike.
