A man was found dead inside a home in northeast Columbus after an overnight standoff with Columbus police and SWAT.According to Columbus police, the situation began as a domestic dispute inside a home in the 3500 block of Headford Court. Officers were dispatched there shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.Police called in SWAT based on threats officers say the man was making.The man fired gunshots at officers, police said. No injuries to police have been reported at this time. Police said there were pets inside the home during the standoff.The officers involved in the shooting were identified as 29-year veteran Charles Distlehorst and 24-year veteran Matthew Smith. Both officers are assigned to the SWAT unit.Nearby neighbors were allowed back in their homes after being evacuated.The investigation is ongoing.