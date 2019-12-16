© Master Sgt. A.J. Coyne



What are these new gun laws?

The new Democratic majorities are expected to pass a variety of gun restrictions, including universal background checks, red flag laws that would allow authorities to take guns from people deemed dangerous and reinstatement of a one-handgun-a-month law...



...But the proposed ban on particular types of firearms — and the prospect of criminal charges for gun owners who didn't give them up — seemed to stoke the strongest outrage in the 40-plus rural localities that have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries within the past few weeks. Of the dozens of bills already filed for the session that begins in January, Saslaw's assault weapon bill was the most-read, according to the state's online legislative system.

"In this case, the governor's assault weapons ban will include a grandfather clause for individuals who already own assault weapons, with the requirement they register their weapons before the end of a designated grace period."

Gun owners aren't going to take this lying down.

"Rather than challenging an existing statute, the resolutions are 'mostly expressive and symbolic' declarations. In Virginia, state law supersedes local law. Citizens and local officials have to comply with state law even if a county declares itself to be a Second Amendment sanctuary."

Now the state legislature is threatening the sanctuary counties and officials.

"The resolutions that are being passed are being ginned up by the gun lobby to try to scare people. What we're talking about here are laws that will make our communities and our streets safer. We're talking about universal background checks, finally, maybe, Virginia will pass universal background checks to make sure that people who are dangerous, who are criminals and who aren't permitted to buy guns, won't be able to buy guns. So, when Virginia passes these gun safety laws that they will be followed, they will be enforced."

How exactly do they plan to enforce those laws?

"I would hope they either resign in good conscience, because they cannot uphold the law which they are sworn to uphold, or they're prosecuted for failure to fulfill their oath. The law is the law. If that becomes the law, you don't have a choice, not if you're a sworn officer of the law."

"And ultimately, I'm not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law. That's his call, because I don't know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that's obviously an option he has."