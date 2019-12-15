New York City will pay $625,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed by a mother whose toddler was yanked from her arms by police in a widely seen online video, the city's Law Department said.Jazmine Headley sued the city in August alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking unspecified damages over the December 2018 incident at a Brooklyn benefits office.On Friday, the Law Department said the city will pay to resolve the lawsuit."Through her intelligence, bravery, and grace, Jazmine Headley turned the worst ordeal of her life — and of any parent's — into an opportunity for change for the entire city," Headley's lawyers, Katherine Rosenfeld and Emma Freeman said in a statement.On the video,Gonzalez said he was "horrified by the violence depicted in the video" and said the situation should have been handled differently.Headley's lawsuit alleged that her child suffered physical, mental and other injuries and that Headley's name and image would forever be associated with that "traumatic and violent experience."The video, posted to social media by an onlooker, caused a furor, spurring outrage from those who say it's indicative of how social service recipients are treated.It showed Headley ending up lying face-up on the floor, and a police officer at another point pulling her stun gun out and aiming it at the upset crowd."We hope Ms. Headley's moral leadership inspires the City to make good on its promises of reform," they said.The two guards who initially confronted Headley were suspended forTheir union said they were "scapegoats in a public relationship ploy."Headley had a warrant at the time in a New Jersey case, but that matter moved toward a resolution days after the Brooklyn incident.The judge in that matter pledged to drop credit card fraud charges if she successfully completed an intervention program.