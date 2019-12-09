Addressing worshipers during Friday prayers in the holy city of Karbala, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged protesters to prevent attacks on people and their property and distance themselves from those committing such acts. A representative of Ayatollah Sistani delivered the top cleric's sermon:
"It is imperative on peaceful demonstrators that they separate their ranks from non-peaceful individuals and cooperate on shunning saboteurs - whoever they are - and not allow them to abuse peaceful protests to damage and attack the property of citizens.The remarks come two days after rioters, who have been wreaking havoc in various parts of Iraq over the past weeks by infiltrating peaceful protests against corruption and poverty, stormed and set fire to Iran's diplomatic mission in Najaf.
"The enemies and their levers, in order to achieve their malicious goals, plan to spread chaos and plunge the country into internal strife and then return it to dictatorship, so everyone must work together to take away this opportunity from them."
Observers have expressed concern that the incident is part of a larger US-backed push to destabilize the country.
A few months ago, the Lebanese Arabic-language daily newspaper al-Akhbar reported that Iraqi security sources have uncovered a plan seeking to install a military strongman favored by the US by creating a power vacuum in the country. The current provocations come amid two months of widespread economic protests and calls for political reform in Iraq.
Ayatollah Sistani urges lawmakers to review options
In his Friday sermon, Ayatollah Sistani called on:
"the Iraqi Council of Representatives [parliament], which the current government originates from, to review its options, given the difficult circumstances of the country and the apparent inability of the relevant parties to deal with the recent two-month-long developments in protecting rights and preventing bloodshed.Ayatollah Sistani further called on the parliament to:
"The council is invited to act in the best interests of Iraq and protect the blood of Iraq's children and prevent the country from slipping into a cycle of violence, chaos and destruction."
"accelerate the adoption of a set of electoral laws meeting people's demands as a prelude to a free and fair election that correctly reflects the will of the Iraqi people.Over 300 people have been killed in the Iraq unrest since October 1, according to the Iraqi parliament's human rights commission.
"Any delay and procrastination in moving along this path which is the proper aperture to get through the current crisis in a peaceful and civilized way under the protection of the constitution will cost the country dearly and bring regret to everyone."
Earlier this month, Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told France 24's Arabic-language channel that a "third party" was behind shootings targeting demonstrators.
Comment: We can see how this situation is shaping up. Not hard to do when similar examples are currently happening in many targeted countries simultaneously. The Ayatollah has wise advice. If taken, will it be enough to insulate Iraq from both the 'evil within' and the 'evil without'?
