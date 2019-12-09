© Tehran Times



"It is imperative on peaceful demonstrators that they separate their ranks from non-peaceful individuals and cooperate on shunning saboteurs - whoever they are - and not allow them to abuse peaceful protests to damage and attack the property of citizens.



"The enemies and their levers, in order to achieve their malicious goals, plan to spread chaos and plunge the country into internal strife and then return it to dictatorship, so everyone must work together to take away this opportunity from them."

Ayatollah Sistani urges lawmakers to review options

"the Iraqi Council of Representatives [parliament], which the current government originates from, to review its options, given the difficult circumstances of the country and the apparent inability of the relevant parties to deal with the recent two-month-long developments in protecting rights and preventing bloodshed.



"The council is invited to act in the best interests of Iraq and protect the blood of Iraq's children and prevent the country from slipping into a cycle of violence, chaos and destruction."

"accelerate the adoption of a set of electoral laws meeting people's demands as a prelude to a free and fair election that correctly reflects the will of the Iraqi people.



"Any delay and procrastination in moving along this path which is the proper aperture to get through the current crisis in a peaceful and civilized way under the protection of the constitution will cost the country dearly and bring regret to everyone."

Iraq's top cleric has warned that enemies of Iraq and affiliated groups in the country are plotting to create internal strife and bring the country back to the "era of dictatorship", an apparent reference to the former rule of Saddam Hussein.Addressing worshipers during Friday prayers in the holy city of Karbala,A representative of Ayatollah Sistani delivered the top cleric's sermon:The remarks come two days afterby infiltrating peaceful protests against corruption and poverty,Observers have expressed concern thatA few months ago, the Lebanese Arabic-language daily newspaper al-Akhbar reported thatThe current provocations come amid two months of widespread economic protests and calls for political reform in Iraq.In his Friday sermon, Ayatollah Sistani called on:Ayatollah Sistani further called on the parliament to:Over 300 people have been killed in the Iraq unrest since October 1, according to the Iraqi parliament's human rights commission.Earlier this month, Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told France 24's Arabic-language channel that