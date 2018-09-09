© Essam al-Sudani / Reuters



Protesters have stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi oil-hub city of Basra. The city has been engulfed in protests over poor public services and corruption since the start of the week.At least 10 protesters have died since Monday in clashes with security forces.Before setting fire to the consulate, they spent hours shouting anti-Iranian slogans in front of it. At least one protester's message, viewed over 24,000 time on Facebook, accuses Iran of directly cutting off the water supply to Basra, which is located around 30km from the Iranian border.