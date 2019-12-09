© Reuters / Israel Ministry of Defense



Ramping up his war-mongering rhetoric, Israel's defense chief has said Syria can become Iran's 'Vietnam' and vowed to prevent Tehran from gaining a foothold there. It comes after Tel Aviv threatened Iran with a pre-emptive strike.Israel, which is making incursions into Syria on almost a daily basis, pummeling the war-ravaged country with missiles under the pretext of targeting "Iranian positions" there, has warned Iran against establishing "a ring of fire" around Israel, vowing retaliation."It is no secret that Iran is trying to establish a ring of fire around our country, it is already based in Lebanon and is trying to establish in Syria, Gaza and more," hawkish Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett claimed, speaking at a conference on Sunday.Noting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would "work tirelessly" to fend off the alleged "Iranian threat," Bennett said that it's high time Israel moves from defense to offense.Doubling down on his claim that Iran is seeking to establish a permanent presence in Syria, Bennett invoked the disastrous Vietnam War to back up his point.Bennett unleashed his dire warning days after Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz indicated that Tel Aviv would not shy away from a pre-emptive military strike against Iran if it thinks Tehran is making strides in the development of nuclear weapons."It's an option. We will not allow Iran to produce or obtain nuclear weapons. If the only option left to us is the military option, we'll act militarily," Katz told Italian Corriere Della Sera daily on Friday.. Following a test of a mysterious "rocket propulsion system" by Israel on Friday, Tehran accused the Jewish state of testing a "nuke-missile, aimed at Iran."